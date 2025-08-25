Galaxy S25 from Mint Mobile - $30/month

Amazon's exclusive Galaxy S25 deal is way too good for me to ignore

The Galaxy S25 is a compact powerhouse you definitely want to check out at its latest discount.

A person holds the Galaxy S25, showing a close-up of its display.
If I had to pick one flagship Samsung phone right now, I’d definitely go for the Galaxy S25. This device is compact but packs insane horsepower, making it perfect for users with small hands like myself. Even better, you can get one right now without breaking the bank.

Galaxy S25, Silver Shadow: save $119

$119 off (15%)
The Galaxy S25 is an excellent choice for Samsung fans. Right now, the compact phone with 128GB of storage is $119 off, landing it at a much more attractive price. The promo is only available on the model in Silver Shadow.
Buy at Amazon

Right now, you can snag the 128GB model in Silver Shadow for $119 off — a deal you can’t find anywhere else! Yep — Best Buy sells all colors for $80 off right now, and the Samsung Store only gives you a discount if you trade in an eligible device in good condition. So, if you’d like to get this superb Android phone for less than $685, I’d suggest you jump on this Amazon deal before it’s too late.

There’s a lot to like about this Galaxy AI-enhanced phone, too. It comes with a gorgeous 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, which sits comfortably in your pocket. It also supports a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and an excellent peak brightness to enhance your visual experience.

The Galaxy S25 also offers top-tier performance. With a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip inside, it leaves the previous Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S23 in the dust. Benchmark tests don’t really tell the full picture, of course, but you can tell it’s blazing fast and responsive even without looking at numbers.

Another thing I really like about this Samsung handset is the software. Not only does it ship with seven years of security and OS upgrades, but it’s also packed with Galaxy AI features. For instance, you can change font settings just with your voice, quickly find specific images in your Samsung Gallery app, add and remove objects from your photos, and much more.

However you look at it, the Galaxy S25 is one of the best Android phones. It’s compact, powerful, packs a high-class 50MP camera on the rear, and is now available for $119 off its original price. Grab yours and save while Amazon’s promo lasts.

Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
