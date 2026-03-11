Get $5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

Now's the perfect time to snag the 256GB Pixel 10 Pro XL thanks to a $250 discount

The phone brings a lot to the table, making it a great buy at its current price.

If you’re a Pixel fan looking to upgrade, chances are you’re eyeing the Pixel 10 Pro XL, Google’s top-of-the-line phone. And if you indeed are considering getting this bad boy, you’re likely also ready to spend quite a bit of cash. After all, with a starting price of around $1,200, it’s definitely among those phones that can tank your bank account.

Fortunately, Amazon is offering a massive $250 discount on the 256GB model, dropping the price below the $950 mark. All color options have received this treatment, so you can grab the one that best fits your taste.

Pixel 10 Pro XL 256GB: Save $250 on Amazon!

$250 off (21%)
Amazon is offering a $250 markdown on the Pixel 10 Pro XL with 256GB of storage, dropping the phone below the $950 mark. That's a bargain price for the fast performance, gorgeous display, and capable cameras this bad boy brings to the table.
As Google’s best non-foldable phone yet, the Pixel 10 Pro XL definitely brings a lot to the table, especially at its current sub-$950 price. For instance, it’s powered by a Tensor G5 chipset and 16GB of RAM, offering fast performance. While its raw power might not match the Galaxy S26 Ultra or the OnePlus 15, the silicon is still plenty capable of handling any task or app without any unnecessary drama. Not to mention that 16GB of RAM will allow you to juggle multiple apps simultaneously and use fancy on-device AI features, like Voice Translate or Magic Cue.

Speaking of AI, I can’t miss mentioning the incredible photos this phone can take courtesy of Google’s image-processing magic, along with its 50MP main camera and 48MP ultrawide and telephoto snappers. Plus, it can record 8K videos, so you’ll capture every moment in stunning quality regardless of the mode you choose.

Meanwhile, its stunning 6.8-inch AMOLED display, with 2992 x 1344 resolution and HDR support, lets you enjoy those moments again and again. Plus, the peak brightness of 3,300 nits ensures you can see everything clearly, even on the sunniest of days.

Factor in a 5,200mAh battery that can get you through the day without top-ups, and you get a reliable companion that’s got your back in every scenario. So, don’t hesitate—save on a brand-new Pixel 10 Pro XL today!

COMMENTS (0)

