Get $5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans
Last chance to pre-order the Galaxy S26 Ultra
Last chance
Last chance to pre-order the Galaxy S26 Ultra
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Pre-order the Galaxy S26 Ultra and save up to $930 at Samsung

Google just removed Find Hub’s biggest nuisance, making it faster to track your devices and family

This is a server-side update, which means you aren't required to do anything to get the change.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apps Google
Google Find Hub Infographic.
Google Find Hub Infographic. | Image by Google
Security has always been a top priority for me. That’s why I lock everything from my phone to my laptop and sometimes even separate files. And I can’t tell you how grateful I am that the great engineers of this Earth created fingerprint sensors. Previously, you had to remember passwords—or a password, as, let’s be honest, most of us use the same one for everything—but now, to enter an app, all you need to do is place your finger on the sensor, and the phone lets you in the moment it authenticates your print.

Many apps work this way, including Google’s Find Hub—previously named Find My Device. However, there is a significant downside to this method: the need to constantly scan your fingerprint just to use the app. Don’t get me wrong, this is great as far as security is concerned... but not so great when you’re in a hurry and need to make several quick checks—like seeing whether your kid is heading home to do their homework or towards a nearby cafe after school. Thankfully, Google has introduced a change to the Find Hub app for Android that saves you time and makes the use of the application less infuriating.

Recommended For You

How often do you use Find Hub?
0 Votes


A faster way to check out Devices or People lists


As 9to5Google first reported, a server-side update to the Find Hub app has removed the need for biometric confirmation when opening the Devices or People lists. You’ll still have to use a fingerprint scan or Face ID to enter the app if you haven’t used it for a while or need to log in again, but it should no longer require constant authentication when visiting these two lists.

Why does this change make it easier for users?


The sole reason Find Hub was created is to help you, well, find lost devices. And you’ll likely agree that it’s not great to constantly have to unlock your phone just to see whether you need to turn left or right at the next intersection to reach your lost tablet. Now, you can easily glance at your phone’s screen whenever you’re unsure where to turn next without the hassle of unlocking it every single time.


What do I think of this change?


I believe Google removing the need for constant verification when checking the Devices or People lists is a step in the right direction. Fortunately, I’ve never had to use the Find Hub app to hunt for a lost device—and I hope it stays that way—but I can imagine how frustrating it might be to verify your identity every time you need to see where a device, friend, or family member is.

Now, imagine a scenario where you’ve lost your tablet. In addition to being angry at yourself, you’re also in a hurry to get your device before someone else beats you to it; that constant verification would likely drive anyone crazy. That’s why I’m glad Google has streamlined this process, albeit silently.

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

$30 /mo
$35
$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 5

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Fantastic Google Messages feature is now being tested on the app
Fantastic Google Messages feature is now being tested on the app
Google's five-month-old Pixel Watch 4 may finally be worth your money at this lower-than-ever price
Google's five-month-old Pixel Watch 4 may finally be worth your money at this lower-than-ever price
The best Android browser gets a new name
The best Android browser gets a new name
iPhone 18 Pro: 7 hot upgrades coming this fall
iPhone 18 Pro: 7 hot upgrades coming this fall
Is there a dark reason why T-Mobile will no longer reveal new postpaid phone adds each quarter?
Is there a dark reason why T-Mobile will no longer reveal new postpaid phone adds each quarter?
The Galaxy S26 Ultra’s privacy display has problems
The Galaxy S26 Ultra’s privacy display has problems

Latest News

Check out all the changes in iOS 26.4 Beta 4, and yes, Siri 2.0 quietly broke an Apple record
Check out all the changes in iOS 26.4 Beta 4, and yes, Siri 2.0 quietly broke an Apple record
At $150 off, 256GB Galaxy S25 FE is selling like hotcakes
At $150 off, 256GB Galaxy S25 FE is selling like hotcakes
Google Photos gets a new toggle that helps you quickly choose between fast or intelligent search
Google Photos gets a new toggle that helps you quickly choose between fast or intelligent search
Liquid Glass was so bad that Apple will give you another way to tone it down
Liquid Glass was so bad that Apple will give you another way to tone it down
AT&T's focus on essential needs leaves T-Mobile 5G in dust
AT&T's focus on essential needs leaves T-Mobile 5G in dust
Samsung may add this Galaxy S26 camera feature to its older flagship smartphones
Samsung may add this Galaxy S26 camera feature to its older flagship smartphones
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless