Google just removed Find Hub’s biggest nuisance, making it faster to track your devices and family
This is a server-side update, which means you aren't required to do anything to get the change.
Google Find Hub Infographic. | Image by Google
Security has always been a top priority for me. That’s why I lock everything from my phone to my laptop and sometimes even separate files. And I can’t tell you how grateful I am that the great engineers of this Earth created fingerprint sensors. Previously, you had to remember passwords—or a password, as, let’s be honest, most of us use the same one for everything—but now, to enter an app, all you need to do is place your finger on the sensor, and the phone lets you in the moment it authenticates your print.
Many apps work this way, including Google’s Find Hub—previously named Find My Device. However, there is a significant downside to this method: the need to constantly scan your fingerprint just to use the app. Don’t get me wrong, this is great as far as security is concerned... but not so great when you’re in a hurry and need to make several quick checks—like seeing whether your kid is heading home to do their homework or towards a nearby cafe after school. Thankfully, Google has introduced a change to the Find Hub app for Android that saves you time and makes the use of the application less infuriating.
How often do you use Find Hub?
A faster way to check out Devices or People lists
As 9to5Google first reported, a server-side update to the Find Hub app has removed the need for biometric confirmation when opening the Devices or People lists. You’ll still have to use a fingerprint scan or Face ID to enter the app if you haven’t used it for a while or need to log in again, but it should no longer require constant authentication when visiting these two lists.
Why does this change make it easier for users?
The sole reason Find Hub was created is to help you, well, find lost devices. And you’ll likely agree that it’s not great to constantly have to unlock your phone just to see whether you need to turn left or right at the next intersection to reach your lost tablet. Now, you can easily glance at your phone’s screen whenever you’re unsure where to turn next without the hassle of unlocking it every single time.
Find Hub showing a lost luggage location | Image by Google
What do I think of this change?
I believe Google removing the need for constant verification when checking the Devices or People lists is a step in the right direction. Fortunately, I’ve never had to use the Find Hub app to hunt for a lost device—and I hope it stays that way—but I can imagine how frustrating it might be to verify your identity every time you need to see where a device, friend, or family member is.
Now, imagine a scenario where you’ve lost your tablet. In addition to being angry at yourself, you’re also in a hurry to get your device before someone else beats you to it; that constant verification would likely drive anyone crazy. That’s why I’m glad Google has streamlined this process, albeit silently.
