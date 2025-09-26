Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

AirPods Pro 2 are an even better buy after sweet discount

The earbuds are still worth getting, offering premium sound, high-end ANC, and solid battery life.

The AirPods Pro 3 may finally be official and available for purchase, but bargain hunters looking to upgrade their listening will likely pass up on scoring Apple’s latest flagship earbuds in favor of its previous top-of-the-line earphones, the AirPods Pro 2.

Why? Well, because of two reasons. The first is Amazon’s sweet 20% discount, which allows shoppers to save $50 and get a pair for just under $200. The second is that, while technically an older model, these earphones are absolutely still worth getting, especially at a discounted price.

AirPods Pro 2: Save 20% on Amazon!

$50 off (20%)
Amazon is offering a pretty decent 20% discount on Apple's former flagship earbuds, the AirPods Pro 2. This drops them below the $200 mark, turning them into a solid deal for shoppers who want to upgrade their listening experience but don't want to overspend. Act fast and score a pair for less while you still can!
Buy at Amazon


After all, these were Apple’s top-tier earphones until recently, meaning they still rank among the best earbuds money can buy. As a true premium Apple product, they deliver exceptional surround sound right out of the box. You can also fine-tune them to your taste via the EQ in the Apple Music app.

For an even more immersive experience, be sure to turn their active noise cancellation on, which does an incredible job at stopping most noises coming from the outside world. In fact, their ANC rivals top dogs like the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds and Sony WF-1000XM5, so you’re definitely in for a treat.

Battery life is also superb, with the earbuds offering up to 6 hours of playtime per charge without Spatial Audio. With it, their listening time drops to up to 5.5 hours. With their charging case, they offer up to a total of 30 hours of playback, which is a solid number.

So, yeah! The AirPods Pro 2 are definitely still worthy of your hard-earned cash, delivering exceptional sound, top-tier ANC, and good battery life. That’s why you shouldn’t miss out—get a pair at an unbeatable price today!

