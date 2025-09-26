AirPods Pro 2 are an even better buy after sweet discount

AirPods Pro 2: Save 20% on Amazon! $50 off (20%) Amazon is offering a pretty decent 20% discount on Apple's former flagship earbuds, the AirPods Pro 2. This drops them below the $200 mark, turning them into a solid deal for shoppers who want to upgrade their listening experience but don't want to overspend. Act fast and score a pair for less while you still can! Buy at Amazon



"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! " Iconic Phones " is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!





Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price! LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!