Samsung's cute new robot will roll into your home this summer with Google's brain on board

Samsung Google
Image of Samsung's new home robot Ballie in yellow.
It is no secret that Samsung and Google have been partners for a while now. I mean, just look at how often Galaxy phones get first dibs on Google's latest AI tricks. But now, they are taking things up a notch as Google's Gemini AI is coming to Samsung's upcoming smart home robot, Ballie.

Samsung and Google Cloud revealed they are deepening their partnership to bring Gemini's generative AI smarts to Ballie. The little rolling home helper is expected to launch this summer. With Gemini on board, it will be able to chat with you naturally while handling tasks like adjusting your lights, greeting visitors, managing schedules, setting reminders and even feeding your dog (now, that's one I want to see with my own eyes!).

Video Thumbnail
Video credit – Samsung

Through this partnership, Samsung and Google Cloud are redefining the role of AI in the home. By pairing Gemini's powerful multimodal reasoning with Samsung's AI capabilities in Ballie, we're leveraging the power of open collaboration to unlock a new era of personalized AI companion—one that moves with users, anticipates their needs, and interacts in more dynamic and meaningful ways than ever before.

– Yongjae Kim, Executive Vice President of the Visual Display Business at Samsung, April 2025

Ballie will tap into Gemini's multimodal abilities, combined with Samsung's own language models, to process a mix of inputs – everything from voice and audio to visual data from its camera and sensor info from around the house.

This means Ballie can adjust in real time, reacting and responding to different situations. For example, if you are standing in front of your closet wondering what to wear, you can ask Ballie and get suggestions on outfits, like trying a new accessory or adding a pop of color to your shirt.

But it is not just about your wardrobe. With Gemini's boosted reasoning powers, Ballie can help with health and wellness, too. If you are feeling drained, you can tell it and Ballie will use Google Search to provide personalized advice on boosting your energy – maybe offering tips on getting more exercise, improving your sleep and more.



This latest move builds on last year's success when Google Cloud's Gemini was integrated into Samsung's Galaxy S24 series. Now, with Ballie, Samsung and Google are expanding their AI-powered collaboration to other devices, pushing the limits of what generative AI can do in our everyday lives.

Recommended Stories
With Gemini on Google Cloud, Samsung is demonstrating how to deploy generative AI at scale, integrating it directly into the heart of their popular products. This expanded partnership with Samsung underscores our commitment to delivering reliable, enterprise-grade AI that drives lasting value for our customers – and their customers.

– Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud, April 2025

The exact release date for Ballie is still up in the air, but with summer right around the corner, more details should be coming soon. However, it will only be available in the US and South Korea (at least for now). 

As for the price…well, don't expect it to be budget-friendly. After all, this cute little robot is designed to handle home tasks and be your smart assistant, so it is likely to come with a premium price tag.

While Samsung is already gearing up to launch its smart home robot Ballie soon, it looks like Apple doesn’t want to be left out of the robot race either. Yep, word is that Apple’s cooking up a robot of its own.

Unlike Ballie, though, Apple’s version might not be rolling around your house. Instead, rumors suggest it could be more of a tabletop robot – possibly with a robotic arm – and it might be ready to launch as early as next year
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech.
