Samsung's cute new robot will roll into your home this summer with Google's brain on board





Samsung and Google Cloud revealed they are deepening their partnership to bring Gemini's generative AI smarts to Ballie. The little rolling home helper is expected to launch this summer. With Gemini on board, it will be able to chat with you naturally while handling tasks like adjusting your lights, greeting visitors, managing schedules, setting reminders and even feeding your dog (now, that's one I want to see with my own eyes!).



Video credit – Samsung







– Yongjae Kim, Executive Vice President of the Visual Display Business at Samsung, April 2025

This means Ballie can adjust in real time, reacting and responding to different situations. For example, if you are standing in front of your closet wondering what to wear, you can ask Ballie and get suggestions on outfits, like trying a new accessory or adding a pop of color to your shirt.



But it is not just about your wardrobe. With Gemini's boosted reasoning powers, Ballie can help with health and wellness, too. If you are feeling drained, you can tell it and Ballie will use Google Search to provide personalized advice on boosting your energy – maybe offering tips on getting more exercise, improving your sleep and more. Ballie will tap into Gemini's multimodal abilities, combined with Samsung's own language models, to process a mix of inputs – everything from voice and audio to visual data from its camera and sensor info from around the house.This means Ballie can adjust in real time, reacting and responding to different situations. For example, if you are standing in front of your closet wondering what to wear, you can ask Ballie and get suggestions on outfits, like trying a new accessory or adding a pop of color to your shirt.But it is not just about your wardrobe. With Gemini's boosted reasoning powers, Ballie can help with health and wellness, too. If you are feeling drained, you can tell it and Ballie will use Google Search to provide personalized advice on boosting your energy – maybe offering tips on getting more exercise, improving your sleep and more.









This latest move builds on last year's success when Google Cloud's Gemini was integrated into Samsung's



– Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud, April 2025

The exact release date for Ballie is still up in the air, but with summer right around the corner, more details should be coming soon. However, it will only be available in the US and South Korea (at least for now). This latest move builds on last year's success when Google Cloud's Gemini was integrated into Samsung's Galaxy S24 series. Now, with Ballie, Samsung and Google are expanding their AI-powered collaboration to other devices, pushing the limits of what generative AI can do in our everyday lives.The exact release date for Ballie is still up in the air, but with summer right around the corner, more details should be coming soon. However, it will only be available in the US and South Korea (at least for now).





As for the price…well, don't expect it to be budget-friendly. After all, this cute little robot is designed to handle home tasks and be your smart assistant, so it is likely to come with a premium price tag.



