A recent Pixel Watch update just broke a vital health feature, but a fix is coming

If you are waking up to missing data in your morning summary, here is what you need to know.

Google Pixel Watch 4
There’s nothing like rolling out of bed, putting on your smartwatch, and realizing the night before the smartwatch just decided to take the night off. Smartwatches are relied on to track how much sleep the user has, and nothing is more frustrating than having the smartwatch fail to perform its duty. If you’ve been waking up to missing health data lately, then you’re not alone.

The missing data


Recently, Google smartwatch owners woke up to the latest software update causing problems with their smartwatch. Since the March software update, Google smartwatch owners have been complaining of their smartwatch failing to track their data while they’re asleep.

The smartwatch has been failing to track SpO2, which refers to the user’s blood oxygen levels, and the skin temperature. These two need to be tracked during the night, and the failure to do so has been causing issues in the morning.

The devices found to be affected by this bug are the Google Pixel Watch 4Google Pixel Watch 3, and the Google Pixel Watch 2.

Why sleep tracking accuracy is a big deal

This is significant because sleep tracking is one of the major features of modern smart devices. When you purchase a smartwatch, you expect it to function flawlessly, and if an update causes one of the major features to break, it is enough to question the reliability of the brand.

Competition is fierce in the wearable market. Samsung and Apple, for example, are locked in an ongoing battle for our wrist space. Google Pixel smartwatches, being less popular than the aforementioned brands, cannot really afford to have bugs like this ruining the user experience as that is an opportunity for their competitors to gain ground.

Waiting on the official patch


That said, although never fun, dealing with software glitches is part of modern life. Google has already responded to these reports and has advised that the team is already working on a fix, so hopefully a bug fix release should be coming soon. I love the clean look of Google’s Pixel Watches, but reliability is paramount, and I am glad Google is on it.

Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
