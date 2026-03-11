A recent Pixel Watch update just broke a vital health feature, but a fix is coming

The missing data



Recently, Google smartwatch owners woke up to the latest software update



The smartwatch has been failing to track SpO2, which refers to the user’s blood oxygen levels, and the skin temperature. These two need to be tracked during the night, and the failure to do so has been causing issues in the morning.





Recommended For You Why sleep tracking accuracy is a big deal The devices found to be affected by this bug are the Google Pixel Watch 4 Google Pixel Watch 3 , and the Google Pixel Watch 2 No Spo2

byu/Severe-Tart2828 inPixelWatch

This is significant because sleep tracking is one of the major features of modern smart devices. When you purchase a smartwatch, you expect it to function flawlessly, and if an update causes one of the major features to break, it is enough to question the reliability of the brand.

Competition is fierce in the wearable market. Samsung and Apple, for example, are locked in an ongoing battle for our wrist space. Google Pixel smartwatches, being less popular than the aforementioned brands, cannot really afford to have bugs like this ruining the user experience as that is an opportunity for their competitors to gain ground.



How do you handle frustrating smartwatch software bugs? I wait patiently for the official patch to roll out. I try every troubleshooting step I can find online. I just ignore the feature until it magically fixes itself. I immediately consider switching to a different brand. Vote 0 Votes



Waiting on the official patch Competition is fierce in the wearable market. Samsung and Apple, for example, are locked in an ongoing battle for our wrist space. Google Pixel smartwatches, being less popular than the aforementioned brands, cannot really afford to have bugs like this ruining the user experience as that is an opportunity for their competitors to gain ground.

That said, although never fun, dealing with software glitches is part of modern life. Google has already responded to these reports and has advised that

That said, although never fun, dealing with software glitches is part of modern life. Google has already responded to these reports and has advised that the team is already working on a fix , so hopefully a bug fix release should be coming soon. I love the clean look of Google’s Pixel Watches, but reliability is paramount, and I am glad Google is on it. Recently, Google smartwatch owners woke up to the latest software update causing problems with their smartwatch . Since the March software update, Google smartwatch owners have been complaining of their smartwatch failing to track their data while they’re asleep.The smartwatch has been failing to track SpO2, which refers to the user’s blood oxygen levels, and the skin temperature. These two need to be tracked during the night, and the failure to do so has been causing issues in the morning.

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans $30 /mo $35 $5 off (14%) New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300. Buy at Visible

There’s nothing like rolling out of bed, putting on your smartwatch, and realizing the night before the smartwatch just decided to take the night off. Smartwatches are relied on to track how much sleep the user has, and nothing is more frustrating than having the smartwatch fail to perform its duty. If you’ve been waking up to missing health data lately, then you’re not alone.