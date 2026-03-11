Samsung just challenged Microsoft's Surface line with this new drop in the U.S.
Samsung just released its newest portable powerhouses.
Galaxy Book 6 Pro | Image by Samsung
Laptops have gotten so good these days that it is really difficult to think of anything else a company can do to try to get you to upgrade. Although Samsung first announced their latest lineup back in January at CES 2026, the wait to actually get your hands on one is finally over. If you have been holding off on upgrading to a new Windows laptop, the new Samsung Galaxy Book 6 series is tempting and finally available for purchase in the United States.
According to Samsung, the Samsung Galaxy Book 6 series is now available for purchase in the U.S. You can generally find them both online at Samsung.com and BestBuy.com and in person at Samsung Experience Stores across the U.S.
Samsung is obviously all-in on this AI PC revolution, and that’s why they are also bringing in smart Galaxy AI features such as AI Select and Intelligent Search to help you streamline your work right on your device. Samsung is now in direct competition with Apple’s MacBooks and Microsoft’s Surface laptops when it comes to this.
I think that the Galaxy Book 6 series is a great continuation of a solid series of laptops that Samsung already offers. Features such as Multi Control and Second Screen allow you to seamlessly work across all of your Galaxy devices, and that’s why I think this is a no-brainer purchase if you already own a Samsung device.
The Samsung Galaxy Book 6 series is now available
The new lineup consists of the Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Pro, and the Samsung Galaxy Book 6. Essentially, the focus of this new lineup of laptops is to bring together decent performance and advanced artificial intelligence, all of which works right on the device, rather than relying on the cloud.
Key specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Book 6 series
- Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors, allowing for better CPU, GPU, and NPU performance.
- Dynamic AMOLED 2X touchscreen display, anti-reflective glass, and 120Hz refresh rates.
- Ultra-thin and lightweight design, and the laptops come with a new haptic trackpad for better typing.
- Better battery life, offering up to 30 hours of video playback.
- The Book 6 Ultra comes with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU, is available in a 16-inch model and is priced starting at $2,449.99.
- The Book 6 Pro is available in 14-inch and 16-inch models and is priced starting at $1,599.99.
- Both the Book 6 Pro and Book 6 Ultra are available in a sleek Grey color.
Why the local AI push
Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Ultra | Images by Samsung
If you are a casual user or a student, then I would recommend you go with the standard Book 6, which is available from $1,049.99. However, if you are a pro and travel a lot, then you should probably go with the Book 6 Pro, and finally, there is the Book 6 Ultra, which is strictly for creators and is available from $2,449.99.
Which Galaxy Book6 model fits your daily routine best?
A natural fit for the ecosystem
I also think that this is a big win since it’s also got a brand-new cooling system that keeps it quiet even when you’ve got a dozen tabs open. I am really loving how thin this thing looks, and a battery that actually lasts all day is a huge selling point.
