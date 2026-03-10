This popular budget wireless carrier is being called out on its "unlimited data" claims





RedPocket Mobile has found itself in the hot seat recently as rival carrier Mint Mobile called them out on their marketing. A recent report from the NAD (BBB National Program's National Advertising Division) has shown that the carrier has been doing well in keeping many of their promises, but there are also areas where they need a reality check so they do not mislead consumers. As a result, they are being asked to change the way they present their data and coverage plans so they are more accurate.





These are the changes that are being requested: First off, they do promise "no price increases ever," and this is good news for the wallet. However, the promise of "unlimited" data plans needs to be more specific in the way they let customers know that the speeds will be much slower after a certain amount is reached.





Additionally, they do offer coverage on the three biggest networks in the country, but customers can only choose one at a time and not all three at once. They are also being asked to change the way they present the "2-minute" wait time for customer service. Basically, RedPocket is advised to provide more clarity up front, as many are relying on budget carriers to provide savings without sacrificing connectivity.



The budget plan truth

Most people turn to smaller carriers to avoid the expense of the major networks, so when a plan is advertised as being "unlimited," we expect to have the ability to stream without interruption. If speeds are slow after a certain amount of data is consumed, it automatically becomes a non-starter for those with high usage.



Another aspect of cell plans is network choice. RedPocket allows users to pick a major network provider, and the ads are misleading in stating all three are available at once. It’s great to have a choice, but it’s not like having all three networks at once. If RedPocket is to compete with other MVNOs, more clarity for the average user is needed in their advertisements.



RedPocket will comply

Overall, I find that RedPocket’s network choice is indeed a great feature. Having been with budget carriers in the past, the biggest concern is will the "unlimited" plan turn out to be a dud in the middle of the month? It’s disheartening to see the term "unlimited" dragged through the mud like this, but the price freeze is a definite bonus.

That said, RedPocket has indicated that although it "respectfully disagrees" with some of the NAD's findings, it will indeed comply with the recommendations, so that's good to hear.

We've all seen the flashy ads from small carriers promising the world for a few dollars a month. It sounds good, especially when the prices are going up at the big-name carriers, but the promises are sometimes overblown. A recent review of the promises by one MVNO has shed light on the meaning of "unlimited" and the feasibility of using three networks at once.