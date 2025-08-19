A hidden GPU feature is coming soon to Intel Core Ultra laptops – you'll want to try this

If you have Intel Core Ultra and are doing AI, you're going to want to update to latest Intel Arc driver... because this pic.twitter.com/4BlTqW1RCo — bobduffy ️ (@bobduffy) August 14, 2025





Intel's Core Ultra chips don't yet have true Unified Memory, like the kind you find on Apple Macs or AMD's latest Strix Halo chips. Unified Memory means the CPU (the main processor) and GPU (the graphics processor) share the same memory pool, which makes data exchange faster and simpler. Intel's chips sound similar, but it's not the same yet. Giving the GPU a larger portion of memory to use should improve performance.





On a system with 32GB of RAM, splitting 16GB for the GPU and 16GB for the rest of the system allows the AI model to load fully into GPU memory while leaving enough RAM for the operating system and other programs.

On a system with 16GB of total RAM, only a portion can be given to the GPU – at least 8GB should remain for the OS and applications.



Recommended Stories This feature is only available in the latest Intel drivers and applies to systems with integrated Intel Arc graphics. Dedicated GPUs with their own VRAM don't need this feature, as they already perform better.





