Galaxy S25 from Mint Mobile - $30/month

A hidden GPU feature is coming soon to Intel Core Ultra laptops – you'll want to try this

Intel's Core Ultra laptops are getting a new Shared GPU Memory Override feature that lets you allocate system memory to the GPU.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Laptops
A hidden GPU feature is coming soon to Intel Core Ultra laptops – you'll want to try this
Variable Graphics Memory – an AMD feature on its APUs (accelerated processing units) that's been around for a while now – is attractive not just to gamers, but also to people who like to use local AI. Now, it seems that Intel is going to follow suit and add a similar feature to its Core Ultra chips. 

Intel's Boby Duffy revealed the information, as well as the fact that the new Shared GPU Memory Override feature will also come along with the latest version of the Arc drivers. 

Basically, how this works is just like on AMD's recent APUs. You will be able to decide how much of your total system memory is reserved for the GPU. Of course, this is super useful for gaming, but it's also a welcome addition if you use local LLMs (Large Language Models) on your laptop. 



Such models can work without manually selecting larger amounts of memory for the GPU. However, there are benefits in doing so. 

Intel's Core Ultra chips don't yet have true Unified Memory, like the kind you find on Apple Macs or AMD's latest Strix Halo chips. Unified Memory means the CPU (the main processor) and GPU (the graphics processor) share the same memory pool, which makes data exchange faster and simpler. Intel's chips sound similar, but it's not the same yet. Giving the GPU a larger portion of memory to use should improve performance.

Will you try Intel’s new GPU memory feature?

Vote View Result

Intel now lets Core Ultra users do something similar. In the Intel Graphics Software, there's now a slider where you can decide how much system memory is reserved for the GPU.

With Intel's new Shared GPU Memory Override feature, you can choose how much system memory to reserve for the GPU. For example:
  • On a system with 32GB of RAM, splitting 16GB for the GPU and 16GB for the rest of the system allows the AI model to load fully into GPU memory while leaving enough RAM for the operating system and other programs.
  • On a system with 16GB of total RAM, only a portion can be given to the GPU – at least 8GB should remain for the OS and applications.

    Recommended Stories
    This feature is only available in the latest Intel drivers and applies to systems with integrated Intel Arc graphics. Dedicated GPUs with their own VRAM don't need this feature, as they already perform better.

For running AI models locally on Core Ultra systems, this feature can help boost GPU performance and reduce reliance on the CPU.

So, if you're running AI models locally on a Core Ultra system, this is a nice way to get a little extra speed from your GPU. In my opinion, it's a simple tweak that can really help performance without any risk.

Grab the Galaxy S25 + 2 Yrs Unlimited – only $30/mo from Mint Mobile

With Galaxy AI – port-in & $720 upfront required


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.webp
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
Read the latest from Iskra Petrova
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 11

When will one UI 8 come to the galaxy watch 7 44mm

by Aakifxblackwood • 3

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

iPhone 17 Air makes the Galaxy S25 Edge look like a normal, boring phone, but is it actually any good?
iPhone 17 Air makes the Galaxy S25 Edge look like a normal, boring phone, but is it actually any good?
T-Mobile rep turns away a customer who needed a new phone
T-Mobile rep turns away a customer who needed a new phone
The most boring Ultra phone of 2025 crushed all its rivals in sales
The most boring Ultra phone of 2025 crushed all its rivals in sales
T-Mobile representative paints a super grim future for customers, reveals how you’re being lied to in stores [UPDATED]
T-Mobile representative paints a super grim future for customers, reveals how you’re being lied to in stores [UPDATED]
T-Mobile customers suddenly have better coverage in some areas
T-Mobile customers suddenly have better coverage in some areas
Meta’s promising new display-enabled smart glasses are right around the corner, and this is how much you’ll have to pay
Meta’s promising new display-enabled smart glasses are right around the corner, and this is how much you’ll have to pay

Latest News

Google Maps wants to put you in a rock star's Mustang
Google Maps wants to put you in a rock star's Mustang
All Galaxy S26 models could benefit from a design tweak
All Galaxy S26 models could benefit from a design tweak
Android Chrome and Photos apps both get a makeover courtesy of Google
Android Chrome and Photos apps both get a makeover courtesy of Google
Bose's SoundLink Revolve+ II gets a sizzling summer discount
Bose's SoundLink Revolve+ II gets a sizzling summer discount
As a deal expert, I'm definitely recommending the Beats Pill at 33% off
As a deal expert, I'm definitely recommending the Beats Pill at 33% off
You can still grab the Pixel 9a at its best price on Amazon
You can still grab the Pixel 9a at its best price on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless