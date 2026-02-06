Motorola may launch new earbuds with a redesign and sound from Bose soon

Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Leaked images show the design and colors of a new generation of Moto Buds.

It’s a busy season full of tech premieres, and if you thought it’ll be all about the Pixel 10a, iPhone 17e, and the Galaxy S26 series, you’re wrong. In fact, it appears that we’re down for a lot of new audio gear. Samsung is likely launching the Galaxy Buds 4 lineup, Sony has announced the LinkBuds Clip and the upcoming premiere of what’s likely the WF-1000XM6, and it appears Motorola is also joining the party.

Motorola may launch the Moto Buds 2 Plus with sound from Bose


Almost two years after the launch of the Moto Buds Plus, Motorola may soon launch their follow-up. Two renders of the Moto Buds 2 Plus were shared by leaker Evan Blass, known as @evleaks on Twitter, showing their design and confirming that the company is continuing its partnership with Bose.

The images don’t reveal plenty of details, but the buds appear to have a slightly different design than the previous generation. However, Motorola appears to have ditched the horizontal charging case and may use a design that’s basically a ripoff of Apple’s AirPods design. Once again, the buds bear a “Sound by Bose” logo on the front, signaling the continuing relationship between the two companies.

Coming soon, hopefully


The leaked Moto Buds 2 renders. | Image Source – Even Blass on X

The Moto Buds 2 will come in two color combinations. One has the buds and the external part of the case in dark blue, and the inside of the case is in an olive green. The other has the earbuds and the case exterior in white, while the interior of the case is in a baby blue shade. That color difference for the inside of the case gives a nice touch to the device.

Nothing else is known about the Moto Buds 2 Plus, but we can safely assume that they’ll at least match the features of the original Moto Buds Plus. They featured Dynamic ANC, Hi-Res Audio support, Dolby Head Tracking, and up to 8 hours of playtime on a single charge.

What feature is most important in a pair of earbuds for you?


Whenever the new Moto earbuds launch, they’ll face stiff competition from the likes of Apple, Samsung, and Sony. Likewise, it's likely that the company will launch the Moto Buds Plus 2 alongside a new Moto Buds 2 model, though there’s no information about anything like that. Either way, those should launch soon, considering the quality of the leaked renders.

The better design


I’m glad that Motorola is moving away from the horizontal case design. As much as I like seeing different approaches to the same problem, I find the vertical design much more practical and comfortable in real life.

