Xiaomi 14 Ultra battery specs and charging capabilities unveiled in a recent leak
Not too long back, Xiaomi launched its Xiaomi 14 series, hitting over a million units sold in China within a week. Armed with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and a bunch of AI goodies, the Xiaomi 14 and 14 Pro are eyeing the upcoming Galaxy S24 series. Now, there's a buzz about the Xiaomi 14 Ultra joining the party.
The jump to a 5,180mAh battery is a step up from its predecessor, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra 5,000mAh battery. The battery in the Xiaomi 14 Ultra is also bigger than the ones found in the Xiaomi 14, which packs a 4,610mAh and 14 Pro with its 4,880mAh battery.
Under the hood, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, just like its siblings. However, the camera setup is expected to be a notch higher but again featuring Leica optics.
What's cooking in the camera department? Rumors suggest a shift to variable aperture, a departure from the dual aperture setup of its predecessor. This promises a more versatile camera system, taking inspiration from Huawei's success with a 10-stop variable aperture.
In a recent shake-up, Xiaomi bid farewell to MIUI, introducing the all-new HyperOS. Beyond smartphones, it's designed to tie together Xiaomi's sprawling product ecosystem. HyperOS is set to roll out globally on Xiaomi smartphones in Q1 2024, and you can bet the Xiaomi 14 Ultra will come pre-loaded with it.
One of the most renowned tipsters from China, Digital Chat Station (via Android Headlines), spilled the beans on some of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra's specs. The smartphone will pack a 5,180mAh battery and support 90W wired and 50W wireless charging, which means it's rocking the same wired charging speed as the Xiaomi 14, not the 14 Pro. The wireless charging speed remains the same for all three.
Look out for the Xiaomi 14 Ultra's debut next year, probably in early Q2 if Xiaomi sticks to its routine. The Xiaomi Ultra 13 made its entrance in April 2023.
