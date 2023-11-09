The Xiaomi 14 series sold more than a million units in a week
Folks over at Xiaomi are popping champagne bottles – well, maybe not all of them, quite possibly only the top executives – to celebrate an occasion.
Xiaomi’s new flagship is selling like hotcakes. The Xiaomi 14 series is performing so well, according to CEO Lei Jun, that the million-mark milestone has been crossed in just a week (via Reuters).
"Sales of the Mi 14 series have exceeded 1 million units and the phones are still in severe short supply," Xiaomi Chief Executive Lei Jun posted on Weibo. If this is true, it could mean that the slump in China's phone market could be nearing an end.
The market overseas could very well be bottoming out – Huawei stirred the market with its Mate 60 Pro, which got US officials scratching their heads over the question “How could the heavily sanctioned China pull this off?” According to a report, Huawei managed to bring in some respectable figures in terms of sales lately.
Back to the Xiaomi 14 series, though – both the Xiaomi 14 and the Xiaomi 14 Pro offer some interesting features. Like these (for the Pro variant):
Xiaomi’s new flagship is selling like hotcakes. The Xiaomi 14 series is performing so well, according to CEO Lei Jun, that the million-mark milestone has been crossed in just a week (via Reuters).
Presented in China at the very end of October and put on sale on Halloween eve, so far the Xiaomi 14 variants haven’t made it globally. Judging from previous Xiaomi releases, users from across the world can expect the Xiaomi 14 series to arrive in the coming weeks (with us being already well into November, this could mean to expect them in early 2024).
"Sales of the Mi 14 series have exceeded 1 million units and the phones are still in severe short supply," Xiaomi Chief Executive Lei Jun posted on Weibo. If this is true, it could mean that the slump in China's phone market could be nearing an end.
And the slump is very real – ten consecutive quarters of decline in phone sales in China. The industry research firm IDC predicts the Chinese market is on track to achieve year-on-year sales growth in the fourth quarter (the predicted growth hasn’t been put in numbers or percentages for now).
The market overseas could very well be bottoming out – Huawei stirred the market with its Mate 60 Pro, which got US officials scratching their heads over the question “How could the heavily sanctioned China pull this off?” According to a report, Huawei managed to bring in some respectable figures in terms of sales lately.
Back to the Xiaomi 14 series, though – both the Xiaomi 14 and the Xiaomi 14 Pro offer some interesting features. Like these (for the Pro variant):
- 6.7-inch WQHD+ (522 PPI), 1-120 Hz LTPO display, 3000 nits peak brightness
- Ceramic Glass
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor
- 256 and 512GB storage options, up to 16GB of RAM
- Variable aperture: ƒ/1.42-ƒ/4.0 camera
- 4880mAh battery
- 120W wired HyperCharge and 50W wireless HyperCharge
Things that are NOT allowed: