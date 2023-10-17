Google Pixel Watch 2 at Best Buy - $349.99!

Xiaomi discontinues MIUI, announces brand-new HyperOS

It’s the end of an era for Xiaomi and its fans, as the Chinese company has just announced it will replace the traditional MIUI with a brand-new operating system called HyperOS.

The global roll out will take place throughout 2024, but Xiaomi has yet to confirm what devices will be eligible for an upgrade to the new HyperOS. However, the Chinese company did say that the latest Xiaomi 14 flagships will come pre-installed with HyperOS.

Replying to some questions from fans, Xiaomi’s VP, Alvin Tse said that the upcoming HyperOS will feature a completely new rewritten architecture, so expect very few similarities with MIUI.

More importantly, HyperOS has been designed to function beyond just smartphones and is meant unite Xiaomi’s ecosystem that includes a wide range of products.

In 2014, when the IoT business began to take shape, we began exploratory development and verification. In 2017, the research and development of a new system was officially launched to support all ecological devices and applications with an integrated system framework,” said Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun. (via AndroidAuthority)

No screenshots or any other information about HyperOS has been revealed, although Lei Jun explained that it’s “based on the integration of the deeply evolved Android and the self-developed Vela system.”
