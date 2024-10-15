Verizon users are having a blast after discovering secret offer that brings bill down

See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!

Carriers are afraid to lose subscribers, which is why, they'll do almost anything within means to get you to stay. Verizon, for instance, will offer you a monthly discount on every line if it suspects you are plotting to jump ship. Even if you aren't thinking of switching to another provider, you might be able to bring your monthly bill down just by pretending you are considering another telecom operator.

Reddit user gramj_fw has discovered that if you launch the My Verizon app, tap on manage device, and select the option that generates a number transfer pin for customers who want to migrate to another carrier, you will get a popup that takes you to an offer page. Then, you will be offered a discount of $10 on every line for 12 months.

You will have to redeem the offer for each of your lines separately and then call Verizon at 611 to make sure it has been activated.

This appears to be a loyalty discount, but that doesn't mean you have to be a life-long customer to enjoy it. A customer who joined merely a month ago was also able to get the discount.

If you don't get a popup, chances are you will get either an email or text message with the promo terms. And if for some reason you can't call a customer representative, just hop on to the carrier's website and talk to support staff.

Not everyone is eligible though, but it doesn't hurt to try your luck and see if you qualify. Even if you aren't offered a loyalty discount, chances are, you will be offered something else, such as a free iPhone 16 with trade-in or a free iPhone 15.

Some customers had success with getting more than just a $10 loyalty discount, including a waiver on the upgrade fee or an even higher discount.

The offer will end after twelve months, after which you will have to talk to support staff to renew it.

Since this deal isn't officially advertised and presumably exists to make disgruntled customers stay, Verizon may cancel it if too many people catch wind of it. 
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

