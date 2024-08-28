Verizon confirms space-based texting for Galaxy S25

Save $485 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!

Verizon and satellite company Skylo have joined hands to bring direct-to-device messaging service to the carrier's customers to ensure connectivity in areas that traditional networks can't reach.

Verizon plans on rolling out satellite-based emergency messaging and location sharing features in the coming months, followed by satellite texting next year.

Skylo uses a dedicated, licensed mobile satellite spectrum for providing connectivity, meaning it doesn't have to worry about issues such as causing interference with other networks, which is proving to be a roadblock for T-Mobile and SpaceX's direct-to-cellular service.

If everything goes to plan, Verizon will become the first carrier in the world to launch supplemental smartphone connectivity using Skylo’s non-terrestrial satellite network.

Google is already using Skylo's non-terrestrial network radio access network (RAN) system to bring satellite connectivity to the Pixel 9. Skylo's RAN service connects with Echostar, Viasat, Ligado Networks, and TerreStar satellites and doesn't depend on spectrum owned by mobile networks for the SOS emergency messaging service.

Verizon is expanding the capability to let Pixel 9 users and owners of other compatible devices send text messages via satellite, according to CNET. The Galaxy S25, which will presumably be released early next line, is the second in line to get the feature.

Since Skylo operates its services over L-band satellites, they will only work on 3GPP Release 17 compliant phones, such as the Pixel 9 and the Galaxy S25.

Verizon will not charge its user for Skylo's satellite functionality and it will work for all plans. The company also intends to add support for data connections using satellites in the future.

Side by side, Verizon  is also working with AST SpaceMobile but that direct-to-device service can't be launched until AST's "satellite array is launched and functional."

Apple has been offering satellite-based SOS emergency messaging service since 2022 and iOS 18 will expand the capability to allow users to send and receive text messages.
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

