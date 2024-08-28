Verizon confirms space-based texting for Galaxy S25
Verizon and satellite company Skylo have joined hands to bring direct-to-device messaging service to the carrier's customers to ensure connectivity in areas that traditional networks can't reach.
Verizon plans on rolling out satellite-based emergency messaging and location sharing features in the coming months, followed by satellite texting next year.
If everything goes to plan, Verizon will become the first carrier in the world to launch supplemental smartphone connectivity using Skylo’s non-terrestrial satellite network.
Verizon is expanding the capability to let Pixel 9 users and owners of other compatible devices send text messages via satellite, according to CNET. The Galaxy S25, which will presumably be released early next line, is the second in line to get the feature.
Since Skylo operates its services over L-band satellites, they will only work on 3GPP Release 17 compliant phones, such as the Pixel 9 and the Galaxy S25.
Verizon will not charge its user for Skylo's satellite functionality and it will work for all plans. The company also intends to add support for data connections using satellites in the future.
Side by side, Verizon is also working with AST SpaceMobile but that direct-to-device service can't be launched until AST's "satellite array is launched and functional."
Apple has been offering satellite-based SOS emergency messaging service since 2022 and iOS 18 will expand the capability to allow users to send and receive text messages.
