Google's Satellite SOS feature is the product of its partnership with Garmin and Skylo

Google Pixel 9 series users will be amongst the first Android users in the U.S. to have access to Satellite SOS, designed to provide emergency assistance even in areas without cellular or Wi-Fi coverage. This development, facilitated through partnerships with Garmin Response and Skylo, has the potential to redefine emergency communication and save lives.

Garmin Response, renowned for its expertise in handling SOS activations across the globe, will play a pivotal role in coordinating emergency responses for Pixel 9 users in the US. The collaboration leverages Garmin's extensive network of search and rescue professionals, ensuring swift and effective assistance when needed most.

Skylo, a Non-Terrestrial Network service provider, contributes its global network capabilities to the Pixel 9's satellite SOS functionality. This partnership enables 24/7 connectivity, paving the way for potential expansion of the service beyond its current US limitations.

Garmin Resonse as the first step

In an emergency situation, Pixel 9 users can activate the Google Satellite SOS feature to connect with Garmin Response, a 24/7 staffed emergency incident coordination center. Garmin Response's trained professionals will gather essential information about the situation and initiate a response using their extensive global network of law enforcement, emergency services, search and rescue teams, and other relevant organizations. Throughout the incident, Garmin Response maintains communication with the user and, when necessary, their designated emergency contacts until the situation is resolved.

Pixel 9 Satellite SOS | Video credit — Google

Behind the scenes: Skylo's role

Skylo's role is critical, as they have built a robust Radio Access Network infrastructure, partnered with multiple satellite operators, and utilize dedicated, licensed mobile satellite spectrum to ensure reliable connectivity. Skylo's 24/7 global network operations center provides the operational support and integration with mobile carrier partners worldwide.

This close collaboration with Google's Pixel and Android teams has resulted in a comprehensive "direct-to-device" satellite connectivity experience. This achievement represents a significant step towards Skylo's goal of making satellite connectivity accessible and affordable for everyone.

While the initial rollout of the satellite SOS feature is limited to the US and Pixel 9 series users, the collaboration with Garmin Response and Skylo signals Google's ambition to expand this life-saving functionality. The integration of satellite messaging capabilities into Android 15 further solidifies the potential for broader adoption across the Android ecosystem.
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices.

