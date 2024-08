Google's Satellite SOS feature is the product of its partnership with Garmin and Skylo

Pixel 9

Pixel 9

Pixel 9

Video format not supported

Pixel 9 Satellite SOS | Video credit — Google





Behind the scenes: Skylo's role

Recommended Stories

Pixel 9

Skylo's role is critical, as they have built a robust Radio Access Network infrastructure, partnered with multiple satellite operators, and utilize dedicated, licensed mobile satellite spectrum to ensure reliable connectivity. Skylo's 24/7 global network operations center provides the operational support and integration with mobile carrier partners worldwide.This close collaboration with Google's Pixel and Android teams has resulted in a comprehensive "direct-to-device" satellite connectivity experience. This achievement represents a significant step towards Skylo's goal of making satellite connectivity accessible and affordable for everyone.While the initial rollout of the satellite SOS feature is limited to the US andseries users, the collaboration with Garmin Response and Skylo signals Google's ambition to expand this life-saving functionality. The integration of satellite messaging capabilities into Android 15 further solidifies the potential for broader adoption across the Android ecosystem.