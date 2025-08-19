This $1,200 “pocket computer” from 2005 was the foldable of its time







One of those twenty-year-old smartphones, the cool-sounding HTC Universal (also known as the Qtek 9000), was the lovechild of two iconic tech companies, and it definitely screams 2005 in every way possible.

It was Nokia that ruled the regular phone landscape, yet the smartphone space was still the Wild West. Behind closed doors, Android and iOS were both being conceptualized, and we were constantly redefining what a smartphone should be.

Actually, calling the HTC Universal a "smartphone" is selling it short, as this device was marketed as a "pocket computer" by both HTC and Microsoft, as it looked the part and featured Windows Mobile 5.0 with multiple desktop PC-grade apps on board.

The HTC Universal featured a full QWERTY keyboard, a large-for-the-time swiveling screen (one of its coolest features), and some pretty impressive internals like a 520MHz CPU and 128MB of RAM. It was also the first phone that had a dedicated front camera for 3G video calls. That's an essential and boring feature these days, but back in the day, video calls on a pocket-sized device felt like a cutting-edge novelty or a glimpse into the future for most people.





The device also had a chockful of extra ports, buttons, and connectivity standards, which was the norm back in the day. It had a dedicated 3.5mm audio jack, an infrared port for data transfer, many physical buttons for answering and hanging up phone calls and messaging, a camera shutter key, and even a volume slider button. The Universal also had a full-sized SD card slot, a stylus, and even a physical reset button!





Another feature that feels awkwardly familiar is the price tag. Back in 2005, the HTC Universal cost $1,200 at launch, which is around $2,000 today when adjusted for inflation. That's what a decent modern foldable phone costs nowadays.



Two decades ago, life and technology felt simpler and more innocent, naive even, but in a heartwarming way. Most of us had way fewer responsibilities than we do today, and phones were still in their golden age.