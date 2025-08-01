$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Iconic Phones: The long-awaited coffee table book is coming this Fall

A love letter to some of the most impactful phones of the last two decades.

By
4comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Iconic Phones book visualization
Last year, we teased a very special project of ours – Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips, a book that takes you on a journey through the evolution of mobile technology. Today, we are thrilled to announce that the book is officially in production and will be ready to ship in Fall 2025!


Iconic Phones is not just a collection of the most influential mobile devices; it’s a deep dive into the stories behind the phones that have shaped the way we communicate, work, and live our lives. The book spans the last two decades of mobile technology – from the early 2000s, when mobile phones were simple tools for communication, to the groundbreaking smartphones of today that have completely transformed our daily lives.


In Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips, we’ll explore some of the most iconic phones ever created – their design, innovation, and the visionary minds behind them. You’ll hear firsthand from some of the biggest names in tech as they share their thoughts on these revolutionary devices and their impact on the industry. Through interviews, quotes, and personal insights, we’re telling the stories behind these game-changing products, offering a fresh perspective on the phones that defined each era. 

Iconic Phones will aim to capture the zeitgeist by bringing tech fans exclusive takes from some of the most popular tech influencers of our time, including Linus Sebastian, Austin Evans, Mrwhosetheboss, Jon Rettinger and more! Each of them relates exciting experiences they've had with some of the phones featured in the book. And speaking of the phones, we have 25 incredible products featured in the book, each presented in what's probably the most flattering manner possible, thanks to original, high-resolution photography.


We don't want to spoil the surprise and reveal the full list of products at once, but the gallery above reveals at least a little bit of what you can expect.

This premium, coffee table book is for anyone who’s ever been fascinated by the intersection of mobile technology and culture, and who wants to understand how phones became the powerful tools they are today.

Want to be one of the first to get your hands on Iconic Phones?



iPhone 14 for $99.99

When you switch to Total Wireless, keep your number & grab 3 mo. of 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/34-200/Radoslav-S.webp
Rad Slavov Editor-in-Chief
Rad Slavov is the Editor-in-Chief at PhoneArena. He joined the media in 2008, right on the cusp of the modern smartphone revolution. Through time and perseverance, he amassed a great deal of knowledge and industry know-how, allowing him to guide and organize the company's growing line-up of talented content creators and ever-expanding content portfolio.
Read the latest from Rad Slavov
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Same issue with tmobile as mint

by LadyReds • 2

Old Flagships Are Awesome.

by H45K3R • 7

What features are most important when buying a smartwatch?

by ivan.k • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
T-Mobile is removing customers from old plans with grandfathered benefits without asking them first
T-Mobile is removing customers from old plans with grandfathered benefits without asking them first
iPhone 17 release date: how soon is it coming?
iPhone 17 release date: how soon is it coming?
UScellular gets a new name once the T-Mobile deal closes August 1st
UScellular gets a new name once the T-Mobile deal closes August 1st
Yet another 'Pixel Drop' confirms wealth of Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
Yet another 'Pixel Drop' confirms wealth of Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
iPhone 17 lineup’s expected price increase revealed
iPhone 17 lineup’s expected price increase revealed

Latest News

Galaxy Z Fold 7: fold it while it's hot – because the cold might slash your hinge durability by 8 times
Galaxy Z Fold 7: fold it while it's hot – because the cold might slash your hinge durability by 8 times
Popular JBL Flip 6 is still selling for only $79.95 and is as unmissable as ever
Popular JBL Flip 6 is still selling for only $79.95 and is as unmissable as ever
This Pixel Buds Pro bargain is deal hunter-approved — and too good to miss
This Pixel Buds Pro bargain is deal hunter-approved — and too good to miss
Pixel Buds 2a leak reveals Iris color ahead of Google's jam-packed August 20 event
Pixel Buds 2a leak reveals Iris color ahead of Google's jam-packed August 20 event
Best Buy's latest Samsung Galaxy A36 5G deal of the day is seriously awesome
Best Buy's latest Samsung Galaxy A36 5G deal of the day is seriously awesome
Apple has officially sold 3 billion iPhones since 2007
Apple has officially sold 3 billion iPhones since 2007
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless