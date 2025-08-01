Iconic Phones: The long-awaited coffee table book is coming this Fall

a very special project of ours – Iconic Phones : Revolution at Your Fingertips , a book that takes you on a journey through the evolution of mobile technology. Today, we are thrilled to announce that the book is officially in production and will be ready to ship in Fall 2025!

Iconic Phones is not just a collection of the most influential mobile devices; it’s a deep dive into the stories behind the phones that have shaped the way we communicate, work, and live our lives. The book spans the last two decades of mobile technology – from the early 2000s, when mobile phones were simple tools for communication, to the groundbreaking smartphones of today that have completely transformed our daily lives.

In Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips , we’ll explore some of the most iconic phones ever created – their design, innovation, and the visionary minds behind them. You’ll hear firsthand from some of the biggest names in tech as they share their thoughts on these revolutionary devices and their impact on the industry. Through interviews, quotes, and personal insights, we’re telling the stories behind these game-changing products, offering a fresh perspective on the phones that defined each era.

Iconic Phones will aim to capture the zeitgeist by bringing tech fans exclusive takes from some of the most popular tech influencers of our time, including Linus Sebastian, Austin Evans, Mrwhosetheboss, Jon Rettinger and more! Each of them relates exciting experiences they've had with some of the phones featured in the book. And speaking of the phones, we have 25 incredible products featured in the book, each presented in what's probably the most flattering manner possible, thanks to original, high-resolution photography.









We don't want to spoil the surprise and reveal the full list of products at once, but the gallery above reveals at least a little bit of what you can expect.



This premium, coffee table book is for anyone who’s ever been fascinated by the intersection of mobile technology and culture, and who wants to understand how phones became the powerful tools they are today.



Want to be one of the first to get your hands on Iconic Phones ?











