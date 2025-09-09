Thin, beautiful case for your new beautiful iPhone: Raptic aramid fiber cases

Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

This story is sponsored by Raptic. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!

The iPhone 17 lineup is finally here — whether you’ve already pre-ordered or counting the minutes to snag one in-store, your new phone deserves more than just protection. You want something that hugs its slim silhouette, carries a premium feel, and maybe even makes heads turn.

When it comes to protective phone cases that combine technical prowess with minimalist elegance, Raptic sets the bar high.Raptic, born in Los Angeles, USA, Founded in 2010 with 15 years of expertise in protective technology. Drawing inspiration "from aerospace-grade materials and Californian craftsmanship", the brand weaves aramid fiber cases with equal parts strength, style, and panache.



Now, for those who’ve just welcomed the iPhone 17 series into their lives, Raptic has crafted a single standout: an aramid fiber case that protects that new jewel of a phone with the thinnest layer of ultra-tough 600D aramid fiber.



Made with aerospace-grade aramid fiber and Raptic’s 3D geometric micro-weaving technology, they come in various patterns and have a signature feel and look to them.

One of the greatest fears when buying a protective case is that it’ll turn your sleek new iPhone into a chunky slab. The Raptic Aramid Fiber case is only 0.039 in (0.99 mm) thick! And it weighs barely anything, at 0.65 oz (18.4 gr). Still, there’s a 0.5 mm lip raised around the screen and camera to protect the iPhone’s most important features.



Slim cases sometimes compromise on MagSafe performance, but Raptic has embedded a thin layer of precision-aligned N52H magnets within the case itself. This enhances the latching force and ensures your iPhone 17 locks onto MagSafe chargers, wallets, and stands securely.



Plenty of cases slap on a faux “woven” pattern, but Raptic’s case is an authentic, raw weave of aramid fibers — it’s grippy and smooth, and has a premium industrial feel to it. It’s available in multiple color patterns and weaves to help you stylize and accessorize however you please.

Available in multiple color options right now, the Raptic Aramid Fiber cases come with precision cutouts to give you access to the iPhone 17’s own buttons and provide that “naked phone” feel.


Raptic Humble for iPhone 17 series

From the iPhone 17 to the iPhone 17 Pro Max — grab a 1500D ultra-thin, ultra-durable case now!
Buy at Amazon

Raptic Snake for iPhone 17 series

A stylish and aggressive red weave for a more popping look
Buy at Amazon

Raptic Mondrian for iPhone 17 series

A discreet black weave that still hides intricate patterns
Buy at Amazon

Raptic Ocean for iPhone 17 series

With a slight tint of blue and a few intricate patterns woven in for a subtle enhancement of style
Buy at Amazon

Raptic Sky for iPhone 17 series

A warm combination of a few red hues and a dash of yellow and white makes this case warm and fun
Buy at Amazon
