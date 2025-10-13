The world’s first 20,000 mAh power bank and hotspot hybrid: Baseus EnerGeek GX11 4G MiFi

This story is sponsored by Baseus. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!

We live in an untethered world, where remote or hybrid work is something common and being a professional who is always on the move or on an adventure is not a thing of fiction. However, we desperately need two main resources to do so — a stable connection to the Internet, and energy to power our computers and smartphones!Well, why not combine these two things? There has been a recent rise of MiFi devices — hotspot modems with an internal battery that use a SIM card to get data access, and then distribute it to your devices via local WiFi. Mobile WiFi — therefore MiFi.Baseus has leveraged its expertise in building efficient portable batteries to make MiFi even more useful — the Baseus EnerGeek GX11 is a MiFi device with a 20,000 mAh power bank that it can share with your laptop, smartphone, tablet.Despite its huge capacity, the Baseus EnerGeek GX11 4G MiFi is very portable — smaller than a soda can. Designed to fit into any backpack or tech bag, and even with a lanyard to make it easy to carry around.It offers personal WiFi with Internet connection wherever you need it, and power whenever your battery starts going uncomfortably south of 50%.What makes the Baseus EnerGeek GX11 4G MiFi so simple and intuitive to use is that it comes with its own eSIM pre-installed and Baseus has already secured partnerships with carriers across 150+ countries and regions.The connection is 4G LTE to ensure wider adaptability and coverage, and Baseus guarantees up to 150 Mbps max download speed and 50 Mbps max upload speed.Upon purchase, you already have a 1 GB/month global plan, valid for a year, to test it out. Then, you can use the Baseus MiFi app to purchase a plan that suits your needs.The Baseus EnerGeek GX11 MiFi has three ports — two USB-C and one USB-A. Plugging into one of the Type-C ports gives you 67 W of power — enough to charge a laptop while you keep working on it. You can also use it to fast-charge your smartphone or tablet, as the battery will intelligently adjust power output to the optimal levels.The unit comes with a short braided USB Type-C cable specifically meant for this use — it keeps clutter low and delivers effective charge.When fully charged, the EnerGeek GX11 can operate in WiFi mode for up to 114 hours — almost 5 days of uninterrupted connectivity! Of course, there’s a toggle button on the unit so you can turn it off when you don’t need it, effectively extending its battery life for the duration of a weekly trip.This is, of course, backed by Baseus’ experience in building chargers and, with premium power cells and protection protocols that prevent overcharge and overheating.This ultimate travel companion can be found on both the Baseus website, and the official Baseus Amazon page: