Free Motorola Edge 2024, 2-mo Total Wireless 5G+
Trending:

Ultra durable in mech style: the Doogee S200 Ultra flagship phone is here

The mecha-inspired Doogee S200 Ultra looks sharp, and now sells at a discount!

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Articles
Ultra durable in mech style: the Doogee S200 Ultra flagship phone is here
This story is sponsored by Doogee. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!

Doogee is a phone and tablet manufacturer well-known for specializing in toughened, rugged devices that can survive challenging physical environments.

As you probably know, rugged phones end up quite bulky, like mini-tanks. Some manufacturers try to mitigate this by making them as slim as possible and “hiding” the bumpers. Others don’t do anything at all. What Doogee did here is lean into the style so hard that the phone looks like a cool mech.

The Doogee S200 Ultra is a mech-inspired, high-tech smartphone




With bold accents and vibrant color options, the Doogee S200 Ultra has an aggressive, fun design that will not remain unnoticed. Its sides are grippy to prevent drops, and the body is tough enough to survive them when they do happen — the phone meets the MIL-STD-810H military standard for external conditions.

It is also IP68 and IP69K certified, reaching the highest possible ingress protection rating for electronic devices — not only is it dust-tight and water-resistant, it has also been tested against high pressure levels (100 bar) and temperatures (80°C/176°F).

Order Doogee S200 UltraCodes and discounts
Doogee official store$80 off upfront
Use code S200KOL for 10% off
Final Price: $494.99
AmazonUse code AJLUZJGV for 30% off

Built to perform




The Doogee S200 Ultra comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 — a 4 nm processor with a 2.6 GHz top speed. It’s backed by 12 GB of RAM, which can be expanded to 48 GB with added virtual RAM. Round that off with 1 TB of storage, too!

On the front, there’s a 6.72” 120 Hz OLED panel with a 1080x2400 resolution. It is sidekicked by two speakers for full stereo sound.

This is all kept on by a battery with a — take a breath — 11,000 mAh capacity. Built to last during those tough, long hikes!

A rear display to add more to the package




The armored back of the phone has one more sweet extra — a 1.32” AMOLED display panel that can display messages, calls, multimedia controls. Below it, a soft breathing light will let you know when you have notifications waiting. Of course, it’s customizable so you can put the perfect image to personalize the phone.

Recommended For You

100MP camera - and even darkness can’t stop you


So, fast processor, plenty of storage, huge battery, and the rugged body to last through the most demanding treks. What use is all of that if you can’t take a photo of your adventures?

The Doogee S200 Ultra comes with a 100MP main camera, but that’s not even the most impressive part of the package.

Next to it, there’s the 20MP Night Vision camera — which does exactly what it says. Doogee developed this for its phones for professionals, which come with thermal sensors, super-bright flagshights, and the Night Vision. Now, that latter one comes to the S200 series! It uses IR light and IR capturing to take photos even in complete darkness.

On the front, there’s a 32 MP selfie camera to share your moments or take video calls from anywhere.

Pre-sale bonus




The Doogee S200 Ultra is available in Mystic Black, Forest Green, and Dazzling Yellow for an MSRP of $629.99, but is now available with a $80 upfront discount. Use our codes below and get further discounts!

Order Doogee S200 UltraCodes and discounts
Doogee official store$80 off upfront
Use code S200KOL for 10% off
Final Price: $494.99
AmazonUse code AJLUZJGV for 30% off

Meet the Doogee S200 series


While the mecha-inspired S200 Ultra is the flagship, there are other models in the range to accommodate different budgets and needs. All of them come with massive batteries, IP69K, Night Vision cameras, and 100 MP main sensors:


Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/106-200/Preslav-K.webp
Preslav Kateliev Senior Reviews Writer
Preslav, a member of the PhoneArena team since 2014, is a mobile technology enthusiast with a penchant for integrating tech into his hobbies and work. Whether it's writing articles on an iPad Pro, recording band rehearsals with multiple phones, or exploring the potential of mobile gaming through services like GeForce Now and Steam Link, Preslav's approach is hands-on and innovative. His balanced perspective allows him to appreciate both Android and iOS ecosystems, focusing on performance, camera quality, and user experience over brand loyalty.
Read the latest from Preslav Kateliev
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Discontinued Feature (Samsung)

by RxCourier9534 • 11

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 16

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 11
Discover more from the community

Recommended For You

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Verizon operated MVNO might fall, CEO has fled the US
T-Mobile and Verizon operated MVNO might fall, CEO has fled the US
T-Mobile addresses misconceptions about 5G internet deployment
T-Mobile addresses misconceptions about 5G internet deployment
If you use a VPN, Google has a serious warning you can't ignore
If you use a VPN, Google has a serious warning you can't ignore
Galaxy S26 Ultra could offer four and a half reasons to upgrade and one reason to steer clear
Galaxy S26 Ultra could offer four and a half reasons to upgrade and one reason to steer clear
T-Mobile wants AT&T to accept the new reality
T-Mobile wants AT&T to accept the new reality
T-Mobile reps spill the beans on how to avoid dealing with the T-Life app, so read carefully
T-Mobile reps spill the beans on how to avoid dealing with the T-Life app, so read carefully

Latest News

Best Cyber Monday tablet deals: It's not too late to save on Galaxy Tabs, iPads, and more
Best Cyber Monday tablet deals: It's not too late to save on Galaxy Tabs, iPads, and more
Cyber Monday just brought back the Galaxy S25 Ultra's $400 deal – and I'm jumping on it this time
Cyber Monday just brought back the Galaxy S25 Ultra's $400 deal – and I'm jumping on it this time
T-Mobile and Verizon operated MVNO might fall, CEO has fled the US
T-Mobile and Verizon operated MVNO might fall, CEO has fled the US
You’ll want to check the Razr (2024) again – its Cyber Monday price is wild right now
You’ll want to check the Razr (2024) again – its Cyber Monday price is wild right now
Cyber Monday brought back the OnePlus 13's $200 discount, and I'm not missing it twice
Cyber Monday brought back the OnePlus 13's $200 discount, and I'm not missing it twice
While Froggy remains, a redesign makes Google Weather a search result
While Froggy remains, a redesign makes Google Weather a search result
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless