Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!
PhoneArena special offer at Samsung
Last hours to pre-order your Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Flip 6 and take advantage of up to $1,400 of savings.
Jul 24, Wed, 2:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

The latest T-Mobile freebie is waiting to be picked up by you but be careful

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The latest T-Mobile freebie is waiting to be picked up by you but be careful
Earlier this month, it was reported that T-Mobile stores had started stocking up on pickleball sets which were to be given out as freebies. Well, today is the day to claim this T-Mobile Tuesdays gift and some folks have already received theirs.



Every few Tuesdays, T-Mobile hands out gifts, which are often physical in nature. This time around, you are getting a pickleball kit, which contains two paddles with Magenta branding and a white ball.

OUR BARGAIN DEAL OF THE DAY:

Save $200 on the amazing Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ 256GB at Amazon!
$200 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon

According to some customers who have already collected their sets from stores, the paddles are made of wood and are extremely heavy. Those who like going for aggressive hits may not have a problem with that but it might be far from ideal for advanced players. But then again, professional players aren't waiting around for T-Mobile to gift them the perfect pickleball set.

Besides, a gift is a gift, and with paddles getting more expensive, most newbies would appreciate this gesture from the company.

Which brings us to the next point: how does T-Mobile benefit from these giveaways?

The standard procedure for claiming a T-Mobile Tuesdays perk is going to the T Life app to claim it and redeeming it at a store. T-Mobile sales representatives don't seem to be following that process though and are only asking for phone numbers before handing over the pickleball sets.

According to a T-Mobile employee, the whole reason the company keeps these giveaways is to get people to come into stores and interact with store representatives, who might ask for your number so that they can determine whether you might be interested in purchasing something.

You do realize that getting people into the store is the entire point of these “giveaways”, right? The cups, beach towels, the aprons, all the Knick knacks and cheap trinkets…it’s to drive foot traffic directly to retail for account audits and potential sales. Reps are expected to sell. Some stores handle this differently, but most are going to at least take a look at your account and see if there’s something they could possibly sell you. They are handing out branded “merch” in exchange for the possibility of gaining revenue, and banking on sales reps to generate said revenue. That’s all this ever is/was. And tbh, it’s quite brilliant."
mconk, T-Mobile employee, July 2024

Some customers reported experiencing that strategy first-hand. They were asked by representatives if they were interested in any of the promotions or additional lines.

Recommended Stories
While T-Mobile has every right to promote its business in whatever way it deems fit, this particular technique makes you wonder why the company is bombarding the T Life app with ads when the Tuesday perks program might already be self-sustainable.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.webp
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Refusing to let T-Mobile off the hook, customers have filed class action lawsuit against it
Refusing to let T-Mobile off the hook, customers have filed class action lawsuit against it
T-Mobile users have only now discovered sneaky change made in May
T-Mobile users have only now discovered sneaky change made in May
T-Mobile wants to scoop up another company to reach more US households
T-Mobile wants to scoop up another company to reach more US households
Google's fancy Pixel Tablet becomes a no-brainer with this sweet post-Prime Day discount
Google's fancy Pixel Tablet becomes a no-brainer with this sweet post-Prime Day discount
T-Mobile customer is paying higher amounts every month for what he suspects is "internal fraud"
T-Mobile customer is paying higher amounts every month for what he suspects is "internal fraud"
FCC calls out T-Mobile for Metro’s new phone unlocking policy
FCC calls out T-Mobile for Metro’s new phone unlocking policy

Latest News

The super-loud JBL Xtreme 3 is once again $150 off at Walmart
The super-loud JBL Xtreme 3 is once again $150 off at Walmart
Nubia starts teasing the camera-centric Z60S Pro, key specs leaked
Nubia starts teasing the camera-centric Z60S Pro, key specs leaked
Hands-on photos of Pixel 9 Pro XL reveal new cutting-edge modem and 16GB of RAM
Hands-on photos of Pixel 9 Pro XL reveal new cutting-edge modem and 16GB of RAM
How to customize your Home Screen icons with the iOS 18 beta installed
How to customize your Home Screen icons with the iOS 18 beta installed
Upcoming MediaTek non-flagship Dimensity chip beats the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in benchmark test
Upcoming MediaTek non-flagship Dimensity chip beats the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in benchmark test
In the U.S., Samsung will no longer preload the Samsung Messages app on Galaxy devices
In the U.S., Samsung will no longer preload the Samsung Messages app on Galaxy devices
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless