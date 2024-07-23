The latest T-Mobile freebie is waiting to be picked up by you but be careful
Earlier this month, it was reported that T-Mobile stores had started stocking up on pickleball sets which were to be given out as freebies. Well, today is the day to claim this T-Mobile Tuesdays gift and some folks have already received theirs.
Every few Tuesdays, T-Mobile hands out gifts, which are often physical in nature. This time around, you are getting a pickleball kit, which contains two paddles with Magenta branding and a white ball.
According to some customers who have already collected their sets from stores, the paddles are made of wood and are extremely heavy. Those who like going for aggressive hits may not have a problem with that but it might be far from ideal for advanced players. But then again, professional players aren't waiting around for T-Mobile to gift them the perfect pickleball set.
Which brings us to the next point: how does T-Mobile benefit from these giveaways?
The standard procedure for claiming a T-Mobile Tuesdays perk is going to the T Life app to claim it and redeeming it at a store. T-Mobile sales representatives don't seem to be following that process though and are only asking for phone numbers before handing over the pickleball sets.
Don't let store representatives sweet-talk you into buying something you don't need when you go to collect your free pickleball set.
Besides, a gift is a gift, and with paddles getting more expensive, most newbies would appreciate this gesture from the company.
Which brings us to the next point: how does T-Mobile benefit from these giveaways?
The standard procedure for claiming a T-Mobile Tuesdays perk is going to the T Life app to claim it and redeeming it at a store. T-Mobile sales representatives don't seem to be following that process though and are only asking for phone numbers before handing over the pickleball sets.
According to a T-Mobile employee, the whole reason the company keeps these giveaways is to get people to come into stores and interact with store representatives, who might ask for your number so that they can determine whether you might be interested in purchasing something.
You do realize that getting people into the store is the entire point of these “giveaways”, right? The cups, beach towels, the aprons, all the Knick knacks and cheap trinkets…it’s to drive foot traffic directly to retail for account audits and potential sales. Reps are expected to sell. Some stores handle this differently, but most are going to at least take a look at your account and see if there’s something they could possibly sell you. They are handing out branded “merch” in exchange for the possibility of gaining revenue, and banking on sales reps to generate said revenue. That’s all this ever is/was. And tbh, it’s quite brilliant."
mconk, T-Mobile employee, July 2024
Some customers reported experiencing that strategy first-hand. They were asked by representatives if they were interested in any of the promotions or additional lines.
While T-Mobile has every right to promote its business in whatever way it deems fit, this particular technique makes you wonder why the company is bombarding the T Life app with ads when the Tuesday perks program might already be self-sustainable.
