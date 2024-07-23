The latest T-Mobile freebie is waiting to be picked up by you but be careful

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

According to some customers who have already collected their sets from stores, the paddles are made of wood and are extremely heavy. Those who like going for aggressive hits may not have a problem with that but it might be far from ideal for advanced players. But then again, professional players aren't waiting around forto gift them the perfect pickleball set.Besides, a gift is a gift, and with paddles getting more expensive, most newbies would appreciate this gesture from the company.Which brings us to the next point: how doesbenefit from these giveaways?The standard procedure for claiming aTuesdays perk is going to the T Life app to claim it and redeeming it at a store.sales representatives don't seem to be following that process though and are only asking for phone numbers before handing over the pickleball sets.According to aemployee, the whole reason the company keeps these giveaways is to get people to come into stores and interact with store representatives, who might ask for your number so that they can determine whether you might be interested in purchasing something.