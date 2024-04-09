T-Mobile is now serving ads to T Life app users

The T-Mobile Tuesdays app was rebranded into T Life in late January. It wasn't just a simple rename, as the app evolved to include other services such as Home Internet. Not only does the app carry on the tradition of Tuesday giveaways but also brings a new perks program called Magenta Status. And, as you'd guess, rewards and freebies cost money, and while T-Mobile may have made a great show of talking about "giving customers the VIP treatment," its actions say otherwise.





T-Mobile boasted about industry-leading growth in profitability and cash flow last year but that doesn't mean it doesn't have to worry about generating money for financing its different reward programs. That perhaps is the reason why it's now bombarding customers with ads.





The Mobile Report Asnotes, customers who use the T Life app are now greeted by ads. The ad that most people came across in the last few days is for a mobile game called "Match Collector."





It's probably not a one-off thing and the carrier probably has a whole library of ads to pull from in the future.









In T-Mobile 's defense, ads are commonplace on most websites and free apps now, so it won't exactly be fair to chastise the carrier for going that route to make some dough.





T-Mobile strives to give them to a lot of customers, so it probably spends a considerable amount on them. Besides, having to stare at an ad is a minor inconvenience if what you get in return is a cute tote bag or some cool sunglasses . And yes, those gifts may not have a huge monetary value, butstrives to give them to a lot of customers, so it probably spends a considerable amount on them.





That said, T-Mobile does plaster its branding on the freebies, turning you into a walking billboard.





Whichever way you choose to look at it, the truth is that ads have now come to the T Life app and you'll have to get used to them.