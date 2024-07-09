Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
T-Mobile stores across the country have already received the next sporty freebie for customers

If there is something that makes everyone melt it's a gift. No matter what your financial situation is, nothing compares to a present. T-Mobile subscribers are probably already in a good mood as the company's satellite messaging service is on track for launch later this year. And now, the next T-Mobile Tuesdays freebie has leaked and it's bound to put a smile on everyone's face.

The next T-Mobile Tuesdays gift will apparently be a pickleball set. It will have two full-size pickleball paddles and a ball, meaning your pickleball buddy won't have to get their own racket. You'll need to find a court for your match though as one of the requirements of the game is a net.

Regardless, with the worst of the summer hopefully behind us, now is a great time to go out for an outdoor activity like this.



The paddles are the same magenta as T-Mobile's logo and there's also a T on them, but we doubt you'll have a problem with that while you are sweating it out on the court.

To claim the freebie, you must have the T Life app on your phone. T-Mobile stores in the country have already received the kits, which indicates that you'll be able to claim your gift soon. It's believed that the pickleball set will be available on Tuesday, July 16th, but nothing can be said with certainty.

If you don't want to miss out on the Tuesday reward, keep an eye out for it and be sure to claim it as soon as it becomes available. Once you save the offer in the app, you can redeem it at any T-Mobile or Metro by T-Mobile store.

T-Mobile likes to surprise its subscribers with a free physical gift at least once a month, which is a sweet gesture on its part.
Anam Hamid
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets.

