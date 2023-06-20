The OnePlus Nord N30 can now be yours with a free pair of earbuds
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Have you searched the market recently for an affordable 5G smartphone that gives you everything you could expect in terms of camera features, performance, and battery life? The Moto G 5G or the Galaxy A53 5G might have caught your eye. But a cheaper phone that stands up to those two pretty well exists. It’s called the OnePlus Nord N30, and it can now be yours from Amazon or OnePlus with a free gift!
Should you decide to purchase the device from Amazon, you get 90 days of free Amazon Music Unlimited. You can choose from one of two colors for the budget phone and the earbuds, Lightning White or Thunder Gray. There’s no trade-in option, meaning you don’t have to spare an old device to take advantage of the deal.
Why is this OnePlus phone worth it? Simply put, the company made this $300 phone perform more like a $500 device. The smartphone sports a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, a 5,000mAh battery with super-fast charging, and even a 108MP main camera. The 6.72-inch LCD display has a 120Hz refresh rate and 391ppi, which might not be super-wow, but it’s still great given the price for this Android 13 phone.
Let’s not forget the Nord Buds 2, which come free of charge if you buy the Nord N30 from Amazon or OnePlus. These stylish earbuds have Active Noise Cancellation to block ambient noise, Transparency mode to help you stay engaged with the world around you, and should produce clear sound and good bass. According to OnePlus, the Nord Buds 2 have up to 36 hours of playtime. Like any other type of wireless earbuds of today, these come with a charging case.
This device costs around $299 for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage space and is considered one of the best-performing 5G smartphones under $300 available on the market. If you hurry up, however, you’ll get the Nord Buds 2 for free with your purchase, saving you some $60! If that isn’t a good bargain, we don’t know what is!
Should you decide to purchase the device from Amazon, you get 90 days of free Amazon Music Unlimited. You can choose from one of two colors for the budget phone and the earbuds, Lightning White or Thunder Gray. There’s no trade-in option, meaning you don’t have to spare an old device to take advantage of the deal.
OnePlus offers the Nord N30 5G in Chromatic Grey, while the Nord Buds 2 are sold in the colors mentioned previously. The merchant throws in several extras to make the promo more appealing. One of those is the enhanced trade-in option that can knock down a total of $230 from the Nord N30’s price tag. You also get one year of free Google One cloud storage.
Why is this OnePlus phone worth it? Simply put, the company made this $300 phone perform more like a $500 device. The smartphone sports a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, a 5,000mAh battery with super-fast charging, and even a 108MP main camera. The 6.72-inch LCD display has a 120Hz refresh rate and 391ppi, which might not be super-wow, but it’s still great given the price for this Android 13 phone.
Let’s not forget the Nord Buds 2, which come free of charge if you buy the Nord N30 from Amazon or OnePlus. These stylish earbuds have Active Noise Cancellation to block ambient noise, Transparency mode to help you stay engaged with the world around you, and should produce clear sound and good bass. According to OnePlus, the Nord Buds 2 have up to 36 hours of playtime. Like any other type of wireless earbuds of today, these come with a charging case.
Things that are NOT allowed: