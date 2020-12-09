iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

Samsung and Google team up to offer Nest users more ways to control their devices

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Dec 09, 2020, 5:31 AM
Samsung and Google team up to offer Nest users more ways to control their devices
Samsung users, rejoice! The South Korean giant has just revealed it teamed up with Google to offer customers who own Nest products, the option to control them through SmartThings. At the moment, this is only possible via the Google Home app, but soon users will have more ways to control their smart home from.

It's not just Nest smart speakers that you'll be able to control using Samsung's SmartThings app, but Nest cameras, thermostats, and doorbells as well. More importantly, you'll be able to control these Nest devices even through Samsung smart home devices, including smart TVs and refrigerators, as long as they have the SmartThings app installed on them.

Additionally, Google confirmed that more Samsung smart home appliances and devices will feature voice support from Google, which will allow you to say “Hey Google, preheat the oven to 350 degrees.”

In case you own a Nest device, simply link your SmartThings app with Google Assistant and follow the instructions. Finally, Google announced that it has expanded the Google Assistant control of Samsung devices across six new languages: French, German, Korean, Japanese, Portuguese, and Spanish.

According to Samsung, SmartThings support for Google Nest devices will be available in January 2021, so don't try to link your app with Google Assistant just yet.

