Samsung and Google team up to offer Nest users more ways to control their devices
Additionally, Google confirmed that more Samsung smart home appliances and devices will feature voice support from Google, which will allow you to say “Hey Google, preheat the oven to 350 degrees.”
In case you own a Nest device, simply link your SmartThings app with Google Assistant and follow the instructions. Finally, Google announced that it has expanded the Google Assistant control of Samsung devices across six new languages: French, German, Korean, Japanese, Portuguese, and Spanish.
According to Samsung, SmartThings support for Google Nest devices will be available in January 2021, so don't try to link your app with Google Assistant just yet.