Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 update further improves battery life, health functions
Last but not least, we have some overdue improvements to Measurements, Sleep scores, Heart rate, and stress measurement. The second major Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 update features firmware version R845FXXU1BTH4 and is now available for download in Vietnam (via TizenHelp), but we expect its availability to expand to other territories in the coming days.
In case you're wondering, this is a rather small update that weighs in at around 55MB. Make sure to check whether or not the update is available in your region via the Galaxy Wearable app.