Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 update further improves battery life, health functions

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Sep 15, 2020, 1:36 PM
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 update further improves battery life, health functions
Samsung is rolling out yet another Galaxy Watch 3 update that further enhances aspects of the smartwatch that needed to be improved. First and foremost, the update improves battery usage time, something that's been kind of the weak spot for smartwatches since they popped up on the market.

The changelog doesn't say by how much the update improves battery usage time, so you'll just have to test it for yourself. But that's not all included in the update. Samsung is also adding improved stability for various health functions like VO2 Max and SpO2.

Last but not least, we have some overdue improvements to Measurements, Sleep scores, Heart rate, and stress measurement. The second major Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 update features firmware version R845FXXU1BTH4 and is now available for download in Vietnam (via TizenHelp), but we expect its availability to expand to other territories in the coming days.

In case you're wondering, this is a rather small update that weighs in at around 55MB. Make sure to check whether or not the update is available in your region via the Galaxy Wearable app.

