Google

Pixel 5's reverese wireless charging turns on automatically when its plugged in

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Nov 04, 2020, 1:33 AM
Pixel 5's reverese wireless charging turns on automatically when its plugged in
Google’s Pixel 5 is overall a good phone, packing some very useful features, and now, 9to5Google reports that the smartphone sports another nice software capability, and more precisely: its reverse wireless charging turns on automatically when the phone is plugged in to charge via USB-C.

Google states on a support page that the reverse wireless charging will turn on when the phone is plugged in to charge, and then shortly after, if it does not discover a device that should be wirelessly charging from it, the reverse wireless charging will be turned off. That means that it will protect the battery longevity.

Later, if you still decide to wirelessly charge another device from the Pixel 5, while it’s still charging, when it detects the device it will again automatically turn on the reverse charging, which is quite convenient. This useful feature means that you can charge two devices with just one USB-C cable, and you can charge your device from the Pixel 5 without worrying about it running out of juice.

Do you think you would use this feature? Tell us in the comments!

Related phones

Pixel 5
Google Pixel 5

PhoneArena Rating:

8.7
 PhoneArena Rating: 8.7
$700
View more offers
  • Display 6.0 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4080 mAh
  • OS Android 11

