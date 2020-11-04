Pixel 5's reverese wireless charging turns on automatically when its plugged in
Google states on a support page that the reverse wireless charging will turn on when the phone is plugged in to charge, and then shortly after, if it does not discover a device that should be wirelessly charging from it, the reverse wireless charging will be turned off. That means that it will protect the battery longevity.
Later, if you still decide to wirelessly charge another device from the Pixel 5, while it’s still charging, when it detects the device it will again automatically turn on the reverse charging, which is quite convenient. This useful feature means that you can charge two devices with just one USB-C cable, and you can charge your device from the Pixel 5 without worrying about it running out of juice.
