Oppo is quietly building a terrifying camera phone with a secretive 2nm chip





A new camera powerhouse in the making





This rumor comes courtesy of Digital Chat Station , one of the very prolific Chinese phone tipsters on Weibo.





The Oppo Find X9 Pro, which arrived last October as one of the best-spec'd Android flagships this fall, already has a large 1/1.3-inch sensor sitting behind its wide-angle camera, but its resolution was "only" 50 MP. The Oppo FInd X10 Pro will increase that and potentially further enhance detail, though we wouldn't necessarily expect a large bump in that particular camera's general photosensitivity.





The upgrade for the telephoto would be a bit more substantial. The Oppo Find X9 Pro already has a 200 MP telephoto camera, but it uses a smaller 1/1.56-inch sensor. The larger 1/1.3-inch one will allow more light to hit the sensor's pixels, provided that the 200 MP resolution stays the same. That's one way to bump the light sensitivity of a camera.





Power overwhelming





Some other intriguing tidbits of info that Digital Chat Station has in tow for the Oppo Find X10 Pro claim that it might be among the first devices to be powered by MediaTek's upcoming 2nm chipset.



The Dimensity 9600 is expected to break cover sometime in H2 2026, and Oppo's X10 Pro is one of the potential candidates. However, the vanilla Oppo Find X10 will likely come with MediaTek's Dimensity 9500+ chip, which should be slightly slower than the 9600 one, if naming conventions still make any sense.





There had been some chatter that MediaTek might have opted not to release this 9500+ chipset at all, but the latest round of rumors greatly contradicts that.





Judging from the Oppo Find X9 Pro, we'd probably get a silicon-carbon battery with a mouth-watering capacity in the rear, too. Throw in super-fast wireless and wired charging, and that's a recipe for one very capable flagship phone.





Oppo usually releases its devices in October, first in China then globally, and there's no real reason to think that this major Android player will move away from its usual flagship release timeframes. October is a great time to release a phone –– Apple, Samsung, and Google would have already released their flagships for the year, and the Find X10 would compete against well-known rivals.

Oppo is making some smooth moves









Interestingly, Oppo flagships historically serve as the blueprint for OnePlus devices as well, so it's normal that we vest our interest in the Find X10 Pro. The upcoming OnePlus 16 should share a number of design and hardware features with it, not to mention that the custom Android skins of OnePlus and Oppo are mostly identical these days.





However, OnePlus phones are now positioned beneath Oppo's flagships, so the Find X10 Pro has all the potential to be the more impressive device.

The upcoming Oppo Find X10 Pro will score not one, but two 200 MP camera sensors in the rear. One will sit behind the main wide-angle camera, while the other will take care of the zoom camera. Both will reportedly utilize fairly large 1/1.3-inch sensors, which is just a step behind that coveted 1-inch size.