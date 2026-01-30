Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 release date expectations, price estimates and upgrades

What we know so far:





Samsung released the Galaxy Tab S11 family in September 2025, and it consisted of just two devices: the compact Galaxy Tab S11 and the exceptionally large Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra . Given that timeframe and Samsung's usual consistency, we'd expect the company to treat us with a new tablet release sometime in the late summer of 2026.





Galaxy Tab S10 . The Samsung loves alternating between releasing a regular Galaxy Tab and a Plus device. For example, last year we got a Galaxy Tab S11 and no Galaxy Tab S11 Plus, but the year before that we were treated to a Galaxy Tab S10 Plus and no. The Galaxy Tab S9 was one of the latest to feature three different Galaxy Tab S devices.





This makes us think that the Galaxy Tab S12 family could consist of a Galaxy Tab S12 Plus and a Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra.













As we mentioned, Samsung usually releases its tablets in the second half of the year, typically in late summer.





We have no reasons to expect that the Galaxy Tab S12 would stray away from that established release schedule, so for all intents and purposes, a later summer/early autumn release is most likely.





* - probable dates





Intriguingly, Samsung typically releases its flagship tablets alongside the Galaxy Tab S FE phone of the year, so we might expect the Galaxy Tab S12 to arrive alongside the Galaxy S26 FE this year.





Galaxy Tab S12 price and deals





In terms of pricing, the Galaxy Tab S12 series will probably gravitate towards the starting price of the Galaxy Tab S11 range. If we get a Plus model this year instead, we'd expect it to arrive with 256 or 512GB of storage, and the price would gravitate between the standard and the Ultra model, most likely.





* - anticipated price





Galaxy Tab S12 deals to expect:





Samsung.com: Samsung has the knack for discounting its tablets on its online store on the regular. While the promotions might not be as lucrative or as frequent as on its phones, we've seen a decent number over the years. Expect to be able to save on the company's upcoming tablets, especially if you register and/or pre-order one.

Samsung has the knack for discounting its tablets on its online store on the regular. While the promotions might not be as lucrative or as frequent as on its phones, we've seen a decent number over the years. Expect to be able to save on the company's upcoming tablets, especially if you register and/or pre-order one. Carriers: We've seen carriers discount Samsung tablets, though not as frequent. We'd expect some deals to surface around Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

We've seen carriers discount Samsung tablets, though not as frequent. We'd expect some deals to surface around Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Retailers: The same applies to major retailers like Amazon and Best Buy. We'd expect to see some discounts on the devices during the 2026 holiday season.



Galaxy Tab S12 camera



Galaxy Tab S12/S12 Ultra camera setup: 13 MP main camera

8MP ultrawide (only Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra)

12 MP ultrawide camera

Cameras are very important on tablets, and that's not because of mobile photography but because of video calls. However, on the off chance you need to snap something quick, we don't really expect the Galaxy Tab S12 to disappoint.

That said, we don't expect major upgrades either, as tablet cameras aren't a field of many improvements.



Galaxy Tab S12 storage





Galaxy Tab S12 storage capacity:

128 GB (Tab S12 only)

256 GB

512 GB

1TB (only Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra)

2TB ?





In terms of storage, we'd expect only the Galaxy Tab S12 to start with 128 GB of storage, while you'd only be able to get a terabyte of storage on the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra. Who knows, Samsung might even go the Apple way and offer a 2 TB version.





Galaxy Tab S12 design

In terms of design, the Galaxy Tab S family is in a sweet spot right now. We have flat and very modern-looking tablets, similar to the iPads, which don't really need any major update. Most recent Galaxy flagship tablets have been very thin and compact for their display size, making them a really appealing option in the sea of slates out there. The build materials are great, too.

We are certain that Samsung will continue adding an S Pen in the box of every one of its flagship tablets. That's a great addition that caters to artistic users and improves the value of the devices.

Galaxy Tab S12 display

In terms of display size and properties, we are most likely looking at the same 11-inch size for the Galaxy Tab S12, 12.4-inch for the Galaxy Tab S12 Plus, and 14.6-inch for the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra. All of these would be Dynamic AMOLED screens with up to 120 Hz refresh rate, possibly high brightness, and the typical for Samsung excellent colors.

* - anticipated sizes and values



Galaxy Tab S12 battery

In terms of battery sizes, we probably won't be getting any drastically larger ones as the limited inner space would greatly limit Samsung from incorporating much larger batteries than what we have right now.

This means we should expect an 8,400 mAh battery for the Galaxy Tab S12, a 10,090 mAh one for the Galaxy Tab S12 Plus, and an 11,600 mAh one for the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra.

We expect that charging will remain 45 W across the board.



Galaxy Tab S12 features and software





Given the very close potential release of Android 17 and the Galaxy Tab S12 family, it might be challenging for Samsung to launch a new, Android 17-based version of One UI along with its next flagship tablets.





That's why these will likely arrive with Android 16 and a future One UI 8.x version on board.





Seven years of software support is what one should expect from these devices, and that's quickly becoming the norm.





Galaxy Tab S12 hardware and specs





Galaxy Tab S12 expected specs:

CPU: Exynos 2500/Dimensity 9500 ?

RAM: 12GB

Battery: 7,900/10,090/11,600 mAh+

Charging: 45 W wired

Storage: 128 GB / 256 GB / 512 GB / 1TB





Should I wait for the Galaxy Tab S12?





You should wait for the Galaxy Tab S12 if you're using an older Galaxy Tab S tablet and are thinking of upgrading in 2026. If you're using something like the Galaxy Tab S4, S5, S6, or even S7, then consider waiting till the second half of the year for Samsung's next crop of tablet devices.



