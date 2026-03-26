Now with Noble Mobile: an extra $100 added to your cash bonuses

This story is sponsored by Noble Mobile. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!









The deal is simple. Noble is an MVNO that gives you access to



It starts at $50 per month, but Noble Mobile rewards you for using your phone less — up to $20 in credit if you use less than 20 GB of data that month. You can take that money out in cash, apply it to your next bill, or just leave it in your account where it will accrue interest (5.5% annually).



Recommended For You This backwards concept is an interesting take on the current trends of digital detox and minimizing. Noble Mobile wants to add that extra encouragement to use your phone less. But your data, minutes, and texts are still there in case you actually need them.



Still not convinced? How about $100 in credit to get you started?



Noble Mobile deal: sign up today to get $100 cash bonus

Get started with Noble Mobile here

If you sign up today and stay with Noble Mobile for 6 months, you will get a $100 cash bonus added to any other bonuses you’ve accumulated over that period.



Yes, this means that you can still leave it in your account for that 5.5% annual growth. Or you can apply it to your bills to get two months of free Noble No-Bull. Or you can withdraw it to buy yourself something nice — a gift from the past you for the future you.



Recommended For You T-Mobile ’s fast 5G network with unlimited talk, text, and data. But hey, if you want those bonuses to grow — limit the doomscrolling!



What happens with the money that you earn back from Noble Mobile?





Once you have some cashback in your account, you have a choice — apply it as credit towards next month’s bill, redeem it to get the money, or keep it in your Noble Mobile account.



Why just store it? Well, because any Noble Cash that you have in your account will grow by 5.5% annually.



Is my phone compatible with Noble Mobile?

Noble Mobile offers both physical SIM and eSIM. Since it works with T-Mobile ’s network, your device needs to be GSM-compatible, which most contemporary unlocked phones are.



Still, you can visit Noble Mobile’s website for their compatibility tool, or connect with support, who will be ready to help.



Get started with Noble Mobile here A couple of months ago, we took a look at a revolutionary new mobile carrier — Noble Mobile, who pays you back when you don’t use your phone.The deal is simple. Noble is an MVNO that gives you access to T-Mobile ’s network. There’s only one plan to pick — the “No-Bull” plan, which is unlimited and comes with hotspot enabled.It starts at $50 per month, but Noble Mobile rewards you for using your phone less — up to $20 in credit if you use less than 20 GB of data that month. You can take that money out in cash, apply it to your next bill, or just leave it in your account where it will accrue interest (5.5% annually).This backwards concept is an interesting take on the current trends of digital detox and minimizing. Noble Mobile wants to add that extra encouragement to use your phone less. But your data, minutes, and texts are still there in case you actually need them.Still not convinced? How about $100 in credit to get you started?If you sign up today and stay with Noble Mobile for 6 months, you will get a $100 cash bonus added to any other bonuses you’ve accumulated over that period.Yes, this means that you can still leave it in your account for that 5.5% annual growth. Or you can apply it to your bills to get two months of free Noble No-Bull. Or you can withdraw it to buy yourself something nice — a gift from the past you for the future you.During this whole time, you will have access to’s fast 5G network with unlimited talk, text, and data. But hey, if you want those bonuses to grow — limit the doomscrolling!Once you have some cashback in your account, you have a choice — apply it as credit towards next month’s bill, redeem it to get the money, or keep it in your Noble Mobile account.Why just store it? Well, because any Noble Cash that you have in your account will grow by 5.5% annually.Noble Mobile offers both physical SIM and eSIM. Since it works with’s network, your device needs to be GSM-compatible, which most contemporary unlocked phones are.Still, you can visit Noble Mobile’s website for their compatibility tool, or connect with support, who will be ready to help.







