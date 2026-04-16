Netflix is about to change its app and offer a brand-new type of content
You’re going to get an entirely new Netflix experience on mobile very soon.
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Netflix’s mobile app is about to change drastically. | Image by PhoneArena
Netflix has been the dominant streaming service for quite a while, but its success has been largely based on experiences on TV screens. The company has been talking about shifting at least part of its attention to mobile phones, and it appears the time to see what that means is very close.
Netflix will launch a new version of its mobile app in the coming weeks. The company announced that the update will include a vertical video feed, saying it will better reflect its offering.
In its Q1 2026 earnings letter to shareholders, the company says that the update will launch at the end of April. Netflix has been testing a TikTok-style vertical feed on mobile since last year.
Netflix says that part of the reason to make the move is that the lines between TV and mobile entertainment keep blurring. The company says that video podcasts are already over-indexing on mobile devices.
Another interesting insight is that about half of kids’ profiles view Netflix content on mobile devices and tablets. The company also says that it’s leveraging generative AI to improve recommendations and provide conversational discovery experiences.
While the addition of vertical video to Netflix is far from surprising, the company hasn’t shared deeper details about the features. It’s unclear whether vertical videos will be mostly edits of existing shows and movies or a brand new line of content tailored for the format.
After TikTok’s popularity exploded, various apps added vertical video feeds. YouTube started its Shorts, Meta launched Reels on Instagram and Facebook, and Snapchat introduced Spotlight. Other apps also moved to swipeable interfaces, trying to win users over.
If Netflix is using the extra money it gets from hiking its prices to just make a fancy TikTok copy, I’d be disappointed. I’d much rather get better shows and movies and leave doomscrolling to other platforms.
Netflix is redesigning its mobile app
Netflix will launch a new version of its mobile app in the coming weeks. The company announced that the update will include a vertical video feed, saying it will better reflect its offering.
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This redesign will better reflect our expanding entertainment offering and make it easier for members to engage how and when they want.
In its Q1 2026 earnings letter to shareholders, the company says that the update will launch at the end of April. Netflix has been testing a TikTok-style vertical feed on mobile since last year.
Blurring lines
Netflix says that part of the reason to make the move is that the lines between TV and mobile entertainment keep blurring. The company says that video podcasts are already over-indexing on mobile devices.
Where do you usually watch Netflix?
Another interesting insight is that about half of kids’ profiles view Netflix content on mobile devices and tablets. The company also says that it’s leveraging generative AI to improve recommendations and provide conversational discovery experiences.
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No specifics
Netflix has been testing a vertical video feed for a while now. | Image by Netflix
While the addition of vertical video to Netflix is far from surprising, the company hasn’t shared deeper details about the features. It’s unclear whether vertical videos will be mostly edits of existing shows and movies or a brand new line of content tailored for the format.
Last year, when it launched a redesign of its TV app, Netflix said it would start testing vertical video feeds with clips of its shows and movies. Users were able to tap into those videos and watch full episodes or movies.
After TikTok’s popularity exploded, various apps added vertical video feeds. YouTube started its Shorts, Meta launched Reels on Instagram and Facebook, and Snapchat introduced Spotlight. Other apps also moved to swipeable interfaces, trying to win users over.
Not what I wanted
If Netflix is using the extra money it gets from hiking its prices to just make a fancy TikTok copy, I’d be disappointed. I’d much rather get better shows and movies and leave doomscrolling to other platforms.
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