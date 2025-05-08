The Netflix you know is about to change! Major makeover hits TV and mobile apps soon

– Eunice Kim, Chief Product Officer at Netflix, May 2025

This is more than just a cosmetic update. Netflix is revamping how content is presented to help users find their next binge-worthy watch faster and with fewer clicks. For starters, the new layout puts key info front and center – things like “#1 in TV Shows” or “Emmy Award Winner” will now be more visible to help you decide what to watch without digging through menus.



The Search and My List shortcuts are no longer buried on the side. Netflix is moving them to the top of the screen so you can get to them without the hassle. Also, expect real-time recommendations that adapt to your current mood and preferences – not just what you watched last week.



Overall, the homepage now has a more modern, polished feel, with a cleaner layout.





Actually, the mobile app is also getting a revamp, just not right away. Netflix is testing a new search experience powered by generative AI, starting with iOS. It is a small opt-in beta for now and it lets users search with casual phrases like "I want something funny and upbeat."









I'm curious how this will play out because, honestly, I've always enjoyed the old-school way of stumbling upon a gem while browsing. There is something satisfying about the unexpected discovery and I'm not sure AI will capture that same charm. But we will see.









And there is another test rolling out soon: a TikTok-style vertical feed filled with short clips from shows and movies. You will be able to scroll, tap to watch instantly, save to My List or share with friends. It is all about making discovery feel quick and effortless.