Need the best charger for your new iPhone 17? Look no further than Baseus PicoGo

This story is sponsored by Baseus. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!
Apple’s iPhone 17 lineup is here to dazzle us with new colors, a new super-slim model, cinematic cameras, and next-level hardware. But what good’s that if your battery can’t keep up? And what if you are in a pinch and need to charge up fast?
Phones are not the only thing that’s getting slimmer, yet more powerful. By utilizing GaN technology, Baseus is able to make these fast chargers extra-small — compact enough to carry anywhere and everywhere.
With advanced graphene heat dissipation and numerous safety mechanisms against overheating and overcharging, the PicoGo 67 W is the charging plug you will be reaching for to top up your tablet, any modern Android or iPhone, your Apple Watch, AirPods, or even your laptop!
Its refined PD3.0 and BPS 2.0 support dynamically adjusts the power curve for safe, efficient charging across devices. So, you needn’t worry about “what power was the new iPhone rated for?” — just let the PicoGo figure it out and deliver the fastest and safest charge.
The 45 W charger has all the safety checks and dynamic power adjustment, and still offers two USB C ports. Perfect for a phone and tablet, or the iPhone and your AirPods or Apple Watch.
With its foldable plug, it’s easy to stick the PicoGo 45 W charger in any travel or tech bag, or keep it in a corner on the office desk to be always ready for a quick top-up.
Carrying a powerbank around can be convenient… if you have the room for it and don’t mind tangly cables.
Well, the PicoGo MagSafe powerbank kind of takes things in the right direction. For one, it’s extremely tiny, considering it has a 5,000 mAh capacity — enough to deliver a full charge and some extra to an iPhone 17 Pro Max.
But wait, there’s more! Its magnetic ring holds on to the iPhone with an 11N grip. And there’s an integrated kickstand on the back, so you can stay on that video call or keep binging your favorite show while the phone is charging.
This is all encased in a pretty recyclable aluminum enclosure with superior heat dissipation. The side that goes towards the phone is covered in soft, grippy silicone.
Fortunately, Baseus’s PicoGo series hits the sweet spot between powerful charging and ultra-compact everyday convenience. Whether you're urgently topping up before the morning commute, you need a charger small enough to always carry, or a discreet power bank that can juice up your iPhone wirelessly — the Baseus PicoGo series is up to the challenge.
PicoGo 67 W GaN Charger – Pocket-Sized Power for iPhone 17
PicoGo 45 W GaN Charger – Wireless Meets Wired, All-in-One
PicoGo Magnetic Power Bank with Kickstand – slim, always useful
The Magnetic Power Bank delivers 15 W of power via the Qi2 standard. If you want more efficient charging, you can still use its USB -C charging port as an output. The included woven cable is short and efficient, so it doesn’t become a tangly mess.
