NBC Universal's Peacock has added 10 million subscribers since launch
Peacock has more than twice as many subscribers as HBO Max
NBC Universal parent company Comcast today announced that Peacock has surpassed 10 million subscribers since the streaming service first launched in limited capacity for Comcast subscribers back in April.
Either way, the results announced by Comcast put Peacock in an impressive position after such a short amount of time. Rival HBO Max, for example, only had 4.1 million subscribers at the end of June.
The Apple TV+ streaming service, on the other hand, reportedly exceeded 10 million subscribers as of February. However, that number includes loads of one-year free trials and only 5 million had actively used the service.