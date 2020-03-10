iOS 14: wider support for a mouse and Smart Keyboard with a trackpad could be coming to iPads
However, finger touch will remain the primary way to interact with the iPad and therefore, the mouse pointer will automatically disappear if you don’t move it for a few seconds. It is said it would reappear if you move the cursor again.
Another feature found in the code for the new iOS 14 is hinting at two Smart Keyboard models. The fact that two of them are referenced in the code implies that maybe Apple is preparing to announce various accessories to multiple iPad models. Additional gesture, found in the update, is a tap-to-click setting, which suggests some sort of haptics response could be present on the keyboard. That leads us to believe that the new Smart Keyboard could feature a trackpad, like a laptop one.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):