Instagram just added the one feature users have been begging for

Thanks to the arrival of this new feature, you can finally make your grid look as aesthetically pleasing as you wish. You can change the order of your photos just how you desire.





The best part? It doesn't matter when a photo was posted; even if it was published ten years ago, you can promptly put it at the top of your photo grid in your profile. However, you won't be able to rearrange over pinned posts, which are always displayed first.





It seems Instagram has been testing photo grid rearrangement at least since 2022, when reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi discovered the hidden option to edit your photo grid by inspecting Instagram code.



Recommended For You

How to rearrange your photo grid in Instagram?





First things first, make sure that your app is the latest version.









Then, head to your camera roll and long-press on any of your photos. In the menu that pops up beneath, press "Reorder grid", and then you will be able to neatly rearrange the position of your photos.









How often do you post on Instagram? Daily 0% Once a week 0% Once a month 0% Only on major occasions 0% I don't post on Instagram 0% Vote 0 Votes And that's it, it's done.





Great for giving users control





I'm not a heavy Instagram user at all. I merely use the app to check for local promotions and events.





However, I'd imagine that anyone who has invested a ton of time in developing their Instagram profile would love the new freedom which allows freely rearranging their profile photos.





It's great when users are in control of their data, even when it takes years for seemingly basic functionalities to become available.