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I tried iOS 27 on my iPhone, and these feature steal the show (so far)

iOS 27 is alright.

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Peter Kostadinov
By · Senior Reviews Writer
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I tried iOS 27 on my iPhone, and these feature steal the show (so far)
Surprisingly stable for a beta. | Image by PhoneArena
At the WWDC'26 opening keynote, we had Tim Cook greet us with a "Good morning!" for one last time before John Ternus' tenure as CEO kicks off, and it was iOS 27 that got announced not long after. 

Actually, iOS itself did not get its usual time under the spotlight and only did so in brief passing. More than 90% of the presentation was focused on the new Apple Intelligence-powered Siri AI assistant and underlying intelligence foundation, which has shaped up as a vital cornerstone for the future of Apple's operating systems.

Siri AI looks like a promising addition to the operating system, but as an EU citizen, I can't test out the new Siri AI just yet, for the worse or... the better. 

But looking past AI, there's a trove of small but noteworthy additions to iOS that will land on your iPhone this September (or earlier if you're feeling adventurous enough to try out beta software). The list is impressively extensive. 

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The iOS 27 changelog is a sight to behold. | Image by Apple - I tried iOS 27 on my iPhone, and these feature steal the show (so far)
The iOS 27 changelog is a sight to behold. | Image by Apple


One simple slider redeems iOS 27 for me


To say that Liquid Glass' release has been rocky would be an understatement. From design inconsistencies and accessibility issues, Liquid GlassApple went through a number of different opacity settings for the new design language it debuted with iOS 26, but it never really felt right for me. 

Those were two of the main reasons I stopped using an iPhone as a daily driver and also abstained from upgrading away from Sequoia on my Mac. 

While iOS 27 is not getting rid of Liquid Glass, Apple has actually listened for one and has introduced a new Liquid Glass customization slider that lets you fine-tune the appearance of your interface. 

You can choose between a completely clear and a totally tinted Liquid Glass, but the great thing here is that you can set the slider at any level you want to perfectly customize how your Liquid Glass looks. 


Liquid Glass is finally redeemed with iOS 27

Realistically, is that a feature you'd use more than once?

Honestly, no. I think this will be a feature that most people, me included, will play around with once and immediately forget. After all, once you've set it to your liking, there's little logical reason to ever tinker with this slider ever again.

But on the other hand, it clearly shows that Apple has heeded users' feedback on Liquid Glass, which is a great thing to see.

Alarms enhanced


Another minor but exciting feature included with iOS 27 is independent alarm volume levels. 

Up until now, alarm volume was interlocked to system and ringtone volume, which has been one of iOS' longer-standing oversights. 

With iOS 27, we get a dedicated toggle in the System & Haptics menu that allows us to decouple the system and alarm volume levels. If you disable the respective toggle, you can set a preferred volume level for iPhone alarms and timers, separate from the system one.

That's precisely the quality-of-life additions I hoped Apple would introduce with iOS 27

AI in all the right places


One default iOS app that I felt could make good use of AI is Shortcuts. 

The insanely powerful automation app is a treasure trove for power users but also has a high barrier to entry, making it a bit complicated for users who might not know of all the intricate available options. 

With iOS 27, artificial intelligence joins the chat and will automatically create a shortcut for you after you describe it plainly in a text field. Depending on the complexity of your prompt, the feature might or might not do a splendid job depending on the capabilities of the Shortcuts app. 

That's a useful feature if I've ever seen one, and since its arrival, I've already successfully "vibe-coded" a few fairly complex shortcuts on my Mac that I've struggled with for a long time.

Conclusion


It's not all great though.

The cooler new features introduced with iOS 27 are exclusive to the latest iPhone models, despite tht Apple sold most of its previous devices as built for Apple Intelligence, but suddenly, we get iOS 27 with features that won't be available on millions of contemporary iPhones that still boast perfectly good hardware. 

With that out of the way, iOS 27 definitely does feel like a breath of fresh air with a ton of under-the-hood improvements and quality-of-life updates that aim to clean house after the messy iOS 26 update. 

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Peter Kostadinov Senior Reviews Writer
Peter is a skilled writer with over 13 years of experience at PhoneArena. He has published nearly 300 phone reviews and comparisons. This vast experience helps him navigate the mobile tech landscape with ease. He enjoys everything Android but relies on a MacBook Pro daily.
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