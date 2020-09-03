Pre-order Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, save up to $500

iOS Apple Apps How-to

How to request an iPhone app refund from Apple

Radoslav Minkov
by Radoslav Minkov
Sep 03, 2020, 7:39 AM
How to request an iPhone app refund from Apple
You may find yourself purchasing an app on your iPhone or iPad accidentally, or ending up paying for something that didn't match your expectations. In certain conditions, you can be refunded for in-app purchases or apps you bought from Apple's App Store. Here we'll let you know exactly how to request an app refund.

Keep in mind that Apple may reject your refund request if it doesn't meet certain conditions. Below are instructions on how to submit an app refund request, but there is no guarantee that the request will actually lead to a refund. You'll need to have a valid reason for the request. Normally, if the purchase was accidental, or there is a problem with the app, you shouldn't face any issues with promptly getting refunded for it.

Requesting an Apple app refund is easy, and you can even keep the app in question on your iPhone or iPad afterwards, at least until you choose to delete it.

Simply follow these steps to request an App Store refund:


1. On your computer, phone or tablet go to this webpage: reportaproblem.apple.com
2. Sign in with your Apple ID and password.


3. Under "What can we help you with?" click on "I'd like to..." and choose "Request a refund".
4. Then click on "Tell us more..." and select your reason for requesting the refund, followed by clicking "Next".


5. If you have an app or another purchase that is eligible for a refund, you can now select it, then click "Submit" to send your Apple refund request.


And that's it. Normally within two days you'll get a response in regards to your refund request. You don't need to reply or do anything further. If your request is accepted, you'll automatically be refunded the full amount you paid for the app in the following days.



