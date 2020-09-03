How to request an iPhone app refund from Apple
Simply follow these steps to request an App Store refund:
1. On your computer, phone or tablet go to this webpage: reportaproblem.apple.com
2. Sign in with your Apple ID and password.
3. Under "What can we help you with?" click on "I'd like to..." and choose "Request a refund".
4. Then click on "Tell us more..." and select your reason for requesting the refund, followed by clicking "Next".
5. If you have an app or another purchase that is eligible for a refund, you can now select it, then click "Submit" to send your Apple refund request.
And that's it. Normally within two days you'll get a response in regards to your refund request. You don't need to reply or do anything further. If your request is accepted, you'll automatically be refunded the full amount you paid for the app in the following days.
