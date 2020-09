How to request an iPhone app refund from Apple

Simply follow these steps to request an App Store refund:

You may find yourself purchasing an app on your iPhone or iPad accidentally, or ending up paying for something that didn't match your expectations. In certain conditions, you can be refunded for in-app purchases or apps you bought from Apple's App Store. Here we'll let you know exactly how to request an app refund.Keep in mind that Apple may reject your refund request if it doesn't meet certain conditions. Below are instructions on how to submit an app refund request, but there is no guarantee that the request will actually lead to a refund. You'll need to have a valid reason for the request. Normally, if the purchase was accidental, or there is a problem with the app, you shouldn't face any issues with promptly getting refunded for it.Requesting an Apple app refund is easy, and you can even keep the app in question on your iPhone or iPad afterwards, at least until you choose to delete it.1. On your computer, phone or tablet go to this webpage: reportaproblem.apple.com 2. Sign in with your Apple ID and password.3. Underclick onand choose