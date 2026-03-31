Here's what Google Wallet might look like in the near future





Google Wallet redesign





The new interface is obviously Material 3 Expressive-inspired, as befits all of Google's apps. While previously every pass occupied a squircle rectangle in the middle of the screen, the graphic now fills the whole screen.



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The passes interface is the one that has scored the most changes. It's a functional redesign more than anything else, as it lets you see more information about each pass at a glance. Essential information like the ID name, pass number, add date, and key shortcuts related to the pass are now immediately visible, without the user having to open each card individually.





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Stars for me but also for thee





Another novel feature here is the ability to see which pass has been favorited. This is denoted by the star-shaped button in the upper right corner of each pass. This makes it easier to know which pass you've deemed important in the past and which one isn't.



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Google Pass has been growing on me a lot





As a recovering ex-iPhone user, Google Wallet has been quickly growing on me. While it works pretty much similarly to Apple Wallet and serves the same general purpose, it still fails to scratch that same itch that Cupertino delivers, but it's getting there. For one, I love seeing Google experiment with its core apps

Keep in mind that while these changes have been uncovered in the latest version of Google Wallet, they have only surfaced as a part of an APK teardown and aren't widely available just yet. So, even if you update to the aforementioned Google Wallet version, don't expect your app to look identical to the screenshots below.