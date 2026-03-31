Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

Here's what Google Wallet might look like in the near future

New looks for this core Google app.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Android
Google Wallet logo
Google Wallet is about to score its first major redesign in a while. | Image by Google
Google Wallet has just revealed a bold new Material 3 Expressive redesign. The latest version of the app features quite a few changes in the interface for the payments app. Rumors of  such a redesign have been circulating for a couple of months already, but in this latest teardown of Google Wallet v26.12.886012413, we finally get to see what the app might eventually look like. 

Keep in mind that while these changes have been uncovered in the latest version of Google Wallet, they have only surfaced as a part of an APK teardown and aren't widely available just yet. So, even if you update to the aforementioned Google Wallet version, don't expect your app to look identical to the screenshots below. 

Google Wallet redesign


The new interface is obviously Material 3 Expressive-inspired, as befits all of Google's apps. While previously every pass occupied a squircle rectangle in the middle of the screen, the graphic now fills the whole screen. 

Recommended For You


The passes interface is the one that has scored the most changes. It's a functional redesign more than anything else, as it lets you see more information about each pass at a glance. Essential information like the ID name, pass number, add date, and key shortcuts related to the pass are now immediately visible, without the user having to open each card individually. 

Do you like the potential Google Wallet redesign?
2 Votes

Stars for me but also for thee


Another novel feature here is the ability to see which pass has been favorited. This is denoted by the star-shaped button in the upper right corner of each pass. This makes it easier to know which pass you've deemed important in the past and which one isn't. 

Recommended For You

Google Pass has been growing on me a lot


As a recovering ex-iPhone user, Google Wallet has been quickly growing on me. While it works pretty much similarly to Apple Wallet and serves the same general purpose, it still fails to scratch that same itch that Cupertino delivers, but it's getting there. For one, I love seeing Google experiment with its core apps

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

$30 /mo
$35
$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/90-200/Peter-K.webp
Peter Kostadinov Senior Reviews Writer
Peter, an experienced tech enthusiast at PhoneArena, is captivated by all things mobile. His impartial reviews and proficiency in Android systems offer readers valuable insights. Off-duty, he delves into the latest cryptocurrency trends and enjoys sci-fi and video games.
Read the latest from Peter Kostadinov

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 6

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 11
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T will probably have to make call centers speak great English again
T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T will probably have to make call centers speak great English again
You're not alone: Most users are disappointed with the Galaxy S26 Ultra – here's what Samsung could have done better
You're not alone: Most users are disappointed with the Galaxy S26 Ultra – here's what Samsung could have done better
Pixel phones get new Bluetooth feature
Pixel phones get new Bluetooth feature
Some Pixel 10 Pro owners are spotting something unusual with their phones' flashlight
Some Pixel 10 Pro owners are spotting something unusual with their phones' flashlight
Notification T-Mobile users had been waiting for since February is here
Notification T-Mobile users had been waiting for since February is here
iPhone 18 is coming next spring: 2nm chip and 6 other hot upgrades
iPhone 18 is coming next spring: 2nm chip and 6 other hot upgrades

Latest News

Here's what Google Wallet might look like in the near future
Here's what Google Wallet might look like in the near future
This iPad A16 variant just became my favorite iPadOS bargain this spring
This iPad A16 variant just became my favorite iPadOS bargain this spring
Samsung might have finally solved one of travel's most hated problems
Samsung might have finally solved one of travel's most hated problems
Samsung's gorgeous Galaxy Watch 8 Classic with LTE scores an insane new $280 discount
Samsung's gorgeous Galaxy Watch 8 Classic with LTE scores an insane new $280 discount
Samsung's Pro Tab S11 Ultra turns into a laptop, but only if you pay for a Pro upgrade
Samsung's Pro Tab S11 Ultra turns into a laptop, but only if you pay for a Pro upgrade
Random new deal makes the Motorola Moto G Power (2025) a must-buy for cash-strapped road warriors
Random new deal makes the Motorola Moto G Power (2025) a must-buy for cash-strapped road warriors
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless