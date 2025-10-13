iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

Google’s Nest Thermostat gets an artistic makeover with new display faces

The 4th Gen Nest Learning Thermostat now features four new Farsight faces, including a seasonal design.

Google is doubling down on aesthetics for its 4th Gen Nest Learning Thermostat. Four new clock faces aim to make the smart device a more beautiful, integrated piece of your home’s decor.

So, what's new on the Nest?


Google just rolled out a lovely little update for its Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen), adding four new "Farsight" faces. These aren't just your standard clock displays; they're designed to turn the thermostat's slick, borderless screen into something you actually want to look at, blending it more seamlessly into your home.

The new faces


Credit — Google

  • Mathilde Loubes Seasonal Face: A collaboration with the animated film artist, this face is a "living canvas," showing 12 unique, animated illustrations of flowers and fruits that change every month.
  • Classic Nest Face: A throwback to the original, for those who appreciate a bit of nostalgia.
  • Minimalist Face: An understated, elegant option for a clean look.
  • Temperature Controller: A simple, at-a-glance face for quick adjustments.

More than just a facelift


This move feels like Google is leaning into its biggest strength against its main competitor, the Ecobee Smart Thermostat. While both are fantastic at managing your home's climate, they have fundamentally different philosophies when it comes to design. The Ecobee is a data-lover's dream; its touchscreen is utilitarian, showing temperature, humidity, and readings from its various remote sensors. It’s a small command center on your wall.

The Nest, on the other hand, has always prioritized being a beautiful object first and a utility second. These new faces, especially the artistic one from Mathilde Loubes, cement that position. Google is betting that for many, a smart thermostat should be smart enough to be invisible, or at least beautiful. For those who prioritize aesthetics and want their tech to blend in, the Nest is the clear winner.

Do you prefer your smart home devices to look more "artsy" or does that not matter to you?

Vote View Result

My take on these thermostat faces


I have to say, I’m a fan of this direction. We spend so much time making our homes look a certain way, only to stick a bunch of plastic gadgets on the walls. The Nest, with these updates, feels more like a piece of decor that happens to be very smart. The collaboration with an artist is a particularly nice touch.

I'm already heavily invested in the Google Home and Nest ecosystem, so it's nice to see Google continuing to make improvements to the line. If I were in the market for a smart thermostat right now, this would be a very strong contender for my dollars.


Google’s Nest Thermostat gets an artistic makeover with new display faces

