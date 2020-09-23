Google Assistant becomes even smarter after recent update
The new workday routine will automatically remind users of all the things they need to do throughout their workdays. When the new routine is enabled, Google Assistant will regularly share the time with you throughout the day. The new workday routine feature is available in English only, while the individual Assistant actions and time block can all be customized to fit one's schedule.
Last but not least, Google Assistant is getting a new Gentle Sleep and Wake feature that's now rolling out to all smart lights. The new feature allows you to set a reminder to get to bed at a certain hour by saying “Hey Google, sleep my lights at 11:00 p.m.” You can even set a reminder for the lights to start brightening 30 minutes before your alarm goes off.