New feature for Google Assistant borrows heavily from Siri
Siri Shortcuts is a feature that allows you to create a shortcut to activate certain actions with specific apps.. Here's a good example. Let's say that you are totally frustrated with Siri. What you can do is download the Google Assistant app for iOS, found in the App Store. However, if you've moved from an Android phone to an iPhone, you might be appalled to discover that you can't activate Google Assistant by saying a hotword unless you use Siri Shortcut.
For Android users to take advantage of Assistant Shortcuts, developers will have to improve the functionality of their apps. For example, Shortcuts currently cannot be chained together and they can only get you to a specific screen on an app. Neowin points out that while you can't open a specific keyword on Instagram, you can open the Explore Tab on the app.
The new Assistant Shortcuts is rolling out as a server-side update. You can see if you have it on your phone by going to Assistant Settings. There, you can find the aforementioned Assistant Routines menu where Shortcuts can also be found.