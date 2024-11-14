Save hundreds $ with Galaxy Z Fold6!

Get early access to Samsung's new Galaxy S24 Ultra Black Friday deal and save $420 with no strings!

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
After kicking off its official Black Friday 2024 sales event with quite a few epic deals on a multitude of epic Galaxy products earlier this week, Samsung seems to be improving essentially every single pre-holiday offer from the S24 FE to the Tab S10 Ultra, Buds 3 Pro, Z Fold 6, and yes, S24 Ultra.

The company's newest (non-foldable) crown jewel is amazingly marked down by no less than 420 bucks in a 512GB storage variant and three color options right now, and no, you don't need to trade anything in to score this spectacular Galaxy S24 Ultra discount. The online-exclusive Titanium Green, Titanium Blue, and Titanium Orange hues are the ones available at a killer $999.99 price at the time of this writing, which brings them perfectly in line with the handset's entry-level 256 gig configuration.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Titanium Frame, 200 + 50 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Three Color Options, No Trade-In Required (Additional Discounts Available with Trade-In)
$420 off (30%)
$999 99
$1419 99
Buy at Samsung

If you do have something (good) to trade in, you can obviously make the 512GB S24 Ultra even more affordable, knocking it down to as little as $499.99 in the same three colorways mentioned above. That's at least if you're willing to give up your mint condition Galaxy S23 Ultra, with the S22 Ultra, meanwhile, reducing the Galaxy S24 Ultra with 512 gigs of internal storage space to $599.99 and an S21 Ultra adding $50 to your expense.

I'm going to be honest with you, I actually expect Samsung's S24 Ultra trade-in discounts to be improved even further as we draw closer to Black Friday 2024, which is technically scheduled for November 29. But that $420 price cut with no strings attached looks extremely hard to eclipse, so if you want to buy probably thebest Android phone available today at the largest possible discount sans jumping through hoops, it might be wise to hurry and beat the holiday rush.

Our comprehensive Galaxy S24 Ultra review will show you exactly why that title is fully deserved, with everything from the handset's camera versatility to its raw power, screen quality, battery life, build quality, AI skills, and S Pen convenience being (more or less) objectively second to none in today's mobile industry. In a nutshell, this is a must-buy at the right price, and $999.99 feels very, very right.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Samsung Galaxy S24 - Deals History
50 stories
14 Nov, 2024
Get early access to Samsung's new Galaxy S24 Ultra Black Friday deal and save $420 with no strings!
07 Nov, 2024
Grab the 512GB Galaxy S24+ at Amazon and save $193 with this pre-Black Friday offer
04 Nov, 2024
The just-released Galaxy S24 FE is on sale at a neat $75 discount
30 Oct, 2024
Save $308 on the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra with Amazon's hot promo
24 Oct, 2024
The Samsung Week frenzy continues with a delicious one-day-only Galaxy S24+ deal
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon Message+ app lives on a little longer amid complaints that Google Messages is inferior
Verizon Message+ app lives on a little longer amid complaints that Google Messages is inferior
T-Mobile stores will have a special gift waiting for you this Tuesday
T-Mobile stores will have a special gift waiting for you this Tuesday
Amazon and Best Buy are selling the Pixel 9 at a huge discount well ahead of Black Friday
Amazon and Best Buy are selling the Pixel 9 at a huge discount well ahead of Black Friday
Samsung survey asking for Galaxy S25 wishlist reveals the phone's early release date
Samsung survey asking for Galaxy S25 wishlist reveals the phone's early release date
Unprecedented T-Mobile investment making employees wonder if jobs are on chopping board
Unprecedented T-Mobile investment making employees wonder if jobs are on chopping board
BestBuy somehow deepens its Pixel 9 discount to $350
BestBuy somehow deepens its Pixel 9 discount to $350

Latest News

Epic early Black Friday sale lets you save up to $1,100 on the Galaxy S24 Ultra at Samsung
Epic early Black Friday sale lets you save up to $1,100 on the Galaxy S24 Ultra at Samsung
The stylish Galaxy Watch 7 is a steal with this pre-Black Friday promo at Samsung
The stylish Galaxy Watch 7 is a steal with this pre-Black Friday promo at Samsung
Apple iPhone SE 4 release date set for March with LG Innotek camera module
Apple iPhone SE 4 release date set for March with LG Innotek camera module
Red Magic 10 Pro+ live images surface ahead of tomorrow’s announcement
Red Magic 10 Pro+ live images surface ahead of tomorrow’s announcement
Apple's Beats Solo 3 come with amazing battery life at a nice $69 price in early Black Friday deal
Apple's Beats Solo 3 come with amazing battery life at a nice $69 price in early Black Friday deal
Realme 14 Pro Lite mid-ranger tipped to arrive early next year
Realme 14 Pro Lite mid-ranger tipped to arrive early next year
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless