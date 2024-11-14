Get early access to Samsung's new Galaxy S24 Ultra Black Friday deal and save $420 with no strings!
After kicking off its official Black Friday 2024 sales event with quite a few epic deals on a multitude of epic Galaxy products earlier this week, Samsung seems to be improving essentially every single pre-holiday offer from the S24 FE to the Tab S10 Ultra, Buds 3 Pro, Z Fold 6, and yes, S24 Ultra.
The company's newest (non-foldable) crown jewel is amazingly marked down by no less than 420 bucks in a 512GB storage variant and three color options right now, and no, you don't need to trade anything in to score this spectacular Galaxy S24 Ultra discount. The online-exclusive Titanium Green, Titanium Blue, and Titanium Orange hues are the ones available at a killer $999.99 price at the time of this writing, which brings them perfectly in line with the handset's entry-level 256 gig configuration.
If you do have something (good) to trade in, you can obviously make the 512GB S24 Ultra even more affordable, knocking it down to as little as $499.99 in the same three colorways mentioned above. That's at least if you're willing to give up your mint condition Galaxy S23 Ultra, with the S22 Ultra, meanwhile, reducing the Galaxy S24 Ultra with 512 gigs of internal storage space to $599.99 and an S21 Ultra adding $50 to your expense.
I'm going to be honest with you, I actually expect Samsung's S24 Ultra trade-in discounts to be improved even further as we draw closer to Black Friday 2024, which is technically scheduled for November 29. But that $420 price cut with no strings attached looks extremely hard to eclipse, so if you want to buy probably thebest Android phone available today at the largest possible discount sans jumping through hoops, it might be wise to hurry and beat the holiday rush.
Our comprehensive Galaxy S24 Ultra review will show you exactly why that title is fully deserved, with everything from the handset's camera versatility to its raw power, screen quality, battery life, build quality, AI skills, and S Pen convenience being (more or less) objectively second to none in today's mobile industry. In a nutshell, this is a must-buy at the right price, and $999.99 feels very, very right.
