The Galaxy S24 FE is a superb bargain with Samsung's latest trade-in promo

The Galaxy S24 FE is down to a crazy-low price with eligible device trade-ins at the Samsung Store.

Find flagship Galaxy phones too expensive and budget ones not quite good enough? The Galaxy S24 FE might just be the phone you need. This bad boy is a bit pricier than your average mid-ranger, but thanks to Samsung’s latest trade-in offer, you can now grab it at a seriously low price.

The Galaxy S24 FE is up to $528 off with a trade-in

The Galaxy S24 FE is an excellent choice for mid-range phone buyers right now. The option is typically a bit expensive, but you can now get it for $100 off at the Samsung Store. On top of that, eligible trade-ins unlock an extra $428 maximum discount, meaning you can save up to $528 on this superb Samsung phone.
Both the 128GB and 256GB variants sell for $100 off right now. But here's the kicker — the official store offers an extra discount of up to $428, knocking the base storage variant down to $121.99. The 256GB model, on the other hand, can be yours for as low as $181.99. Granted, you need to have the right device in good working condition to get the maximum trade-in promo, but it's still a pretty cool savings opportunity.

We've tested this Android phone extensively — check out our Galaxy S24 FE review for reference — and it left a great impression. With its upgraded design and a larger 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate, it feels like a proper flagship. And the thin bezels make things even better.

Under the hood, the device packs an Exynos 2400e chip, making it way more powerful than the previous Galaxy S23 FE. Not only that, but it leaves the Pixel 8a in the dust when it comes to performance. However, the OnePlus 13R remains a mid-range champion on that front, so you might want to consider it as an alternative.

The Galaxy S24 FE also delivers a superb camera performance. It takes excellent photos with its 50MP main sensor that stand out with lifelike colors, excellent dynamic range, and ample detail. In fact, it's easily among the best mid-range camera phones.

Ultimately, the Galaxy S24 FE deserves a place among the best mid-range options on the market. Sure, it's a bit more expensive than you might think, but the Samsung Store's latest bargain makes it an unmissable choice.
Polina Kovalakova
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
