The Galaxy S24 FE is a superb bargain with Samsung's latest trade-in promo
The Galaxy S24 FE is down to a crazy-low price with eligible device trade-ins at the Samsung Store.
Find flagship Galaxy phones too expensive and budget ones not quite good enough? The Galaxy S24 FE might just be the phone you need. This bad boy is a bit pricier than your average mid-ranger, but thanks to Samsung’s latest trade-in offer, you can now grab it at a seriously low price.
Both the 128GB and 256GB variants sell for $100 off right now. But here's the kicker — the official store offers an extra discount of up to $428, knocking the base storage variant down to $121.99. The 256GB model, on the other hand, can be yours for as low as $181.99. Granted, you need to have the right device in good working condition to get the maximum trade-in promo, but it's still a pretty cool savings opportunity.
Under the hood, the device packs an Exynos 2400e chip, making it way more powerful than the previous Galaxy S23 FE. Not only that, but it leaves the Pixel 8a in the dust when it comes to performance. However, the OnePlus 13R remains a mid-range champion on that front, so you might want to consider it as an alternative.
Ultimately, the Galaxy S24 FE deserves a place among the best mid-range options on the market. Sure, it's a bit more expensive than you might think, but the Samsung Store's latest bargain makes it an unmissable choice.
We've tested this Android phone extensively — check out our Galaxy S24 FE review for reference — and it left a great impression. With its upgraded design and a larger 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate, it feels like a proper flagship. And the thin bezels make things even better.
The Galaxy S24 FE also delivers a superb camera performance. It takes excellent photos with its 50MP main sensor that stand out with lifelike colors, excellent dynamic range, and ample detail. In fact, it's easily among the best mid-range camera phones.
