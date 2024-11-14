Save hundreds $ with Galaxy Z Fold6!

Yet another early Samsung Black Friday deal saves you $60 on the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro right now

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro
If you feel like your hands are shaking and your head is about to explode in anticipation of the biggest shopping day of the year, Samsung is here to put an end to your search for the perfect Christmas gift right now with a phenomenal (and phenomenally early) Black Friday deal on the company's best wireless earbuds to date.

Unveiled around four months ago and delayed for a good few weeks due to some pretty shocking quality issues, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are cheaper than ever with no obligatory trade-in or any other strings attached at the time of this writing. Instead of paying a whopping $249.99, you can get these bad boys for only $189.99 in white and silver hues, and fret not, as those aforementioned issues have long become a thing of the past.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

True Wireless Earbuds with Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation, Galaxy AI, Sound Optimization, Adaptive Equalizer, Real-Time Interpreter, Intuitive Touch Control, 360 Audio, Bluetooth 5.4 Connectivity, IP57 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 6 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 26 Hours of Battery Life with Case, Two Color Options, No Trade-In Required, Additional Discounts Available With Trade-In
$60 off (24%)
$189 99
$249 99
Buy at Samsung

That means our glowing Galaxy Buds 3 Pro review from a few months back is more true than ever, and if you're in the market for a pair of undeniably stylish earbuds with exceptional sound quality and flawless all-day comfort, it's hard to think of a better product than this at a lower price, especially for Samsung smartphone pairing.

Unfortunately, the active noise cancellation functionality didn't exactly knock our socks off in our real-world use, which personally made me hope for a deeper Black Friday 2024 discount than 60 bucks. Because that's probably not coming now, you might want to think about trading in your existing pair of buds to further reduce that $189.99 price this holiday season.

The OG Galaxy Buds, Galaxy Buds 2, Galaxy Buds Pro, Buds Live, Buds+, and Buds 2 Pro will all save you an additional $75 (each, of course), leaving you on the hook for an expense of $114.99 that certainly qualifies as a bargain price. Apple's AirPods 2 are also valued at 75 bucks for the purposes of Samsung's enhanced trade-in program this Black Friday... season, and perhaps most impressively, all other wireless audio headsets in good condition (regardless of brand, age, or anything else) will help you slash a nice $50 off the regular price of the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro.

This is not the only Early Access Black Friday promotion already kicked off by Samsung, mind you, and at their newly reduced prices, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro go better than ever with the deeply discounted Galaxy S24 FE or Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra.
Loading Comments...

