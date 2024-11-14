Yet another early Samsung Black Friday deal saves you $60 on the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro right now





Unveiled around four months ago and delayed for a good few weeks due to some pretty shocking quality issues, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are cheaper than ever with no obligatory trade-in or any other strings attached at the time of this writing. Instead of paying a whopping $249.99, you can get these bad boys for only $189.99 in white and silver hues, and fret not, as those aforementioned issues have long become a thing of the past.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro True Wireless Earbuds with Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation, Galaxy AI, Sound Optimization, Adaptive Equalizer, Real-Time Interpreter, Intuitive Touch Control, 360 Audio, Bluetooth 5.4 Connectivity, IP57 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 6 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 26 Hours of Battery Life with Case, Two Color Options, No Trade-In Required, Additional Discounts Available With Trade-In $60 off (24%) $189 99 $249 99 Buy at Samsung





That means our glowing Galaxy Buds 3 Pro review from a few months back is more true than ever, and if you're in the market for a pair of undeniably stylish earbuds with exceptional sound quality and flawless all-day comfort, it's hard to think of a better product than this at a lower price, especially for Samsung smartphone pairing.





Unfortunately, the active noise cancellation functionality didn't exactly knock our socks off in our real-world use, which personally made me hope for a deeper Black Friday 2024 discount than 60 bucks. Because that's probably not coming now, you might want to think about trading in your existing pair of buds to further reduce that $189.99 price this holiday season.









