Galaxy Z Fold 6 - $750 off for Prime Day!
Amazon Prime Day is here! Don't miss out – check out the deals now!
Amazon Prime Day is here! Don't miss out – check out the deals now!
Prime Day brings some of the best tech deals of the year

The Galaxy S24 FE hit its best price of 2025 for Prime Day 2025

Don't miss your chance to save $180 on one of the best Samsung mid-rangers this Prime Day.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Deals Amazon Prime Day Galaxy S Series
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person holds the Galaxy S24 FE, showcasing its beautiful and bright display.
In case you missed it, Amazon's largest summer savings event is live! Yep, Prime Day 2025 is here, bringing hefty discounts on flagships like the Galaxy S25 Ultra. What if you're looking for a powerful Android phone that doesn't break the bank? Then you definitely want to check out this Prime-exclusive deal on the Galaxy S24 FE.

Starting July 8 to 11, the Samsung handset is available at a massive $180 off its original price. That knocks it to its lowest price so far in 2025, which makes it way more attractive than usual. For context, this sale has only been topped once (during Black Friday 2024). As for this year, we've never seen discounts over $150 at the e-commerce giant.

The Galaxy S24 FE is $180 off for Prime Day

$180 off (28%)
If you've been waiting for a solid Galaxy S24 FE discount, Prime Day 2025 is giving it to you! Right now, the handset sells for $180 off its original price, making it one of the best value-for-money mid-rangers right now. The Galaxy phone offers excellent performance and stunning visuals, making it a superb choice with this ultra-attractive Prime Day discount.
Buy at Amazon

Usually retailing for nearly $650, this Samsung phone has dropped to just under $470 for Prime Day 2025. That makes it a much more attractive choice for Galaxy fans on a (relatively) tight budget. But beyond the stunning price cut, what's so good about this handset? Let's break it down.

First off, it has a gorgeous 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and crisp resolution. Not only that—the touchscreen is surrounded by thin bezels, enhancing the phone's premium look and feel.

Secondly, the Galaxy S23 FE successor features an Exynos 2400e chip, which delivers excellent performance across the board. As you can see in our Pixel 9a vs Galaxy S24 FE review, it easily outperforms Google's mid-ranger on the benchmark tests.

The handset is no slouch when it comes to camera performance, either. You've got a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and an 8MP 3x telephoto lens on the rear, which delivers detailed photos without oversharpening, with excellent color and exposure balance. Don't forget to check out our Galaxy S24 FE review for camera samples.

Overall, the Galaxy S24 FE is one of the hottest mid-range phones money can buy this Prime Day. If it seems good enough to you, now's absolutely the right time to get it. Save $180 at Amazon with Prime membership while you can.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Samsung Galaxy S24 - Deals History
80 stories
08 Jul, 2025
The Galaxy S24 FE hit its best price of 2025 for Prime Day 2025
02 Jul, 2025
The superb Galaxy S24 Ultra is a massive bargain at 31% off on Walmart
16 Jun, 2025
This new Galaxy S24 FE bargain at Amazon is too good to pass up
29 May, 2025
The Galaxy S24 FE is a superb bargain with Samsung's latest trade-in promo
15 May, 2025
The 512GB Galaxy S24+ is a hot bargain at $271 off on Amazon
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

You cannot count on Samsung to repair their phones

by ourslander • 4

Hypothetical Which Phone Would You Choose

by TBomb • 9

Stop Playing

by Doug Fresh 123 • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

New T-Mobile offer will tie customers not currently financing devices to the company
New T-Mobile offer will tie customers not currently financing devices to the company
I tried using China's best flagship phone this summer, but it fought me every step of the way
I tried using China's best flagship phone this summer, but it fought me every step of the way
Amazon Galaxy Z Fold 7 listing might make you fall deeper in love with Samsung's next foldable
Amazon Galaxy Z Fold 7 listing might make you fall deeper in love with Samsung's next foldable
That's all, folks: there won't be another Nothing Phone (3) device
That's all, folks: there won't be another Nothing Phone (3) device
Three Pixel 10 Pro features that could make me switch back to Google in 2025
Three Pixel 10 Pro features that could make me switch back to Google in 2025
Fold 7 and Flip 7 price leak reveals a huge hike for one 2025 foldable
Fold 7 and Flip 7 price leak reveals a huge hike for one 2025 foldable

Latest News

The foldable iPhone may not have Face ID
The foldable iPhone may not have Face ID
Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE makes a final unofficial appearance and punches above the Razr Plus 2025
Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE makes a final unofficial appearance and punches above the Razr Plus 2025
That's all, folks: there won't be another Nothing Phone (3) device
That's all, folks: there won't be another Nothing Phone (3) device
Samsung isn't going to wait for a privacy scandal – here’s what it’s doing instead
Samsung isn't going to wait for a privacy scandal – here’s what it’s doing instead
Galaxy Z Flip 7 looks drastically different from Flip 6 in leaked video
Galaxy Z Flip 7 looks drastically different from Flip 6 in leaked video
Apple is challenging the new reality it was forced into
Apple is challenging the new reality it was forced into
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless