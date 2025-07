The Galaxy S24 FE hit its best price of 2025 for Prime Day 2025

The Galaxy S24 FE is $180 off for Prime Day $180 off (28%) If you've been waiting for a solid Galaxy S24 FE discount, Prime Day 2025 is giving it to you! Right now, the handset sells for $180 off its original price, making it one of the best value-for-money mid-rangers right now. The Galaxy phone offers excellent performance and stunning visuals, making it a superb choice with this ultra-attractive Prime Day discount. Buy at Amazon

In case you missed it, Amazon's largest summer savings event is live! Yep, Prime Day 2025 is here, bringing hefty discounts on flagships like the Galaxy S25 Ultra . What if you're looking for a powerful Android phone that doesn't break the bank? Then you definitely want to check out this Prime-exclusive deal on the Galaxy S24 FE Starting July 8 to 11, the Samsung handset is available at a massive $180 off its original price. That knocks it to its lowest price so far in 2025, which makes it way more attractive than usual. For context, this sale has only been topped once (during Black Friday 2024). As for this year, we've never seen discounts over $150 at the e-commerce giant.Usually retailing for nearly $650, this Samsung phone has dropped to just under $470 for Prime Day 2025. That makes it a much more attractive choice for Galaxy fans on a (relatively) tight budget. But beyond the stunning price cut, what's so good about this handset? Let's break it down.First off, it has a gorgeous 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and crisp resolution. Not only that—the touchscreen is surrounded by thin bezels, enhancing the phone's premium look and feel.Secondly, the Galaxy S23 FE successor features an Exynos 2400e chip, which delivers excellent performance across the board. As you can see in our Pixel 9a vs Galaxy S24 FE review , it easily outperforms Google's mid-ranger on the benchmark tests.The handset is no slouch when it comes to camera performance, either. You've got a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and an 8MP 3x telephoto lens on the rear, which delivers detailed photos without oversharpening, with excellent color and exposure balance. Don't forget to check out our Galaxy S24 FE review for camera samples.Overall, theis one of the hottest mid-range phones money can buy this Prime Day. If it seems good enough to you, now's absolutely the right time to get it. Save $180 at Amazon with Prime membership while you can.