The 512GB Galaxy S24+ is a hot bargain at $271 off on Amazon
The high-class Galaxy S24+ packs a top-shelf chip, excellent cameras, and multiple Galaxy AI features — now $271 off at Amazon.
Looking for flagship Galaxy AI features, massive storage, and a stellar camera setup under $850? The Galaxy S24+ might be just the right choice! True, this device isn't part of the latest Galaxy S series, but it's still among the best Android phones. Plus, you can buy it for 24% off in its 512GB configuration at Amazon.
That means you can get the Samsung phone for just under $850 instead of nearly $1,120. Neither Best Buy nor the Samsung Store has it in stock in brand-new condition, by the way! So, if you want to maximize your Galaxy AI experience without paying top dollar, this promo is definitely worth checking out.
As you can see from our Galaxy S25+ vs Galaxy S24+ review, there aren't huge differences between these two beasts aside from the chipset. The newer model packs a significantly more powerful SoC, but the S24+ still performs admirably on that front with its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chip.
What about camera performance? The S24+ has a 50MP main lens on the rear, complemented by a 12MP ultra-wide camera and a 10MP 3X zoom sensor. In our Galaxy S24+ review, you can check out multiple camera samples, but overall, the device captures lifelike colors and exceptional detail. It handles low-light photography quite well, too.
This Android phone has some Galaxy AI goodies up its sleeve, such as Circle to Search, Object Eraser in photos, Interpreter, and more. Add seven-year software support into the equation, and you've got a solid handset. The best part? The Galaxy S24+ offers more value than usual, thanks to Amazon's generous $271 discount.
Want the latest and greatest non-Ultra Galaxy flagship experience? Well, the Galaxy S25+ is also on sale. Right now, Amazon lets you buy the 512GB model in Icyblue for 18% off, saving you $202.
Last year's flagship also features a beautiful 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a smooth 1-120Hz refresh rate. As you might expect, the visuals look superb on this handset, even though it lacks the anti-reflective coating of the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
