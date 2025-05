The 512GB Galaxy S24+ is a hot bargain at $271 off on Amazon

512GB Galaxy S24+: Now $271 off at Amazon $271 off (24%) The Galaxy S24+ may have welcomed a successor, but it remains one of the hottest Galaxy phones. It delivers top-notch camera capabilities, great performance and stunning display, plus you can buy it for $271 off at Amazon. Buy at Amazon 512GB Galaxy S25+: Now $202 off at Amazon $202 off (18%) For users seeking the latest Galaxy AI bells and whistles, the Galaxy S25+ might be a better pick. This one sells for $202 in its 512GB configuration and offers top-notch performance with its Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip. Don't miss out. Buy at Amazon

Looking for flagship Galaxy AI features, massive storage, and a stellar camera setup under $850? The Galaxy S24+ might be just the right choice! True, this device isn't part of the latest Galaxy S series, but it's still among the best Android phones . Plus, you can buy it for 24% off in its 512GB configuration at Amazon.That means you can get the Samsung phone for just under $850 instead of nearly $1,120. Neither Best Buy nor the Samsung Store has it in stock in brand-new condition, by the way! So, if you want to maximize yourexperience without paying top dollar, this promo is definitely worth checking out.Want the latest and greatest non-Ultra Galaxy flagship experience? Well, the Galaxy S25+ is also on sale. Right now, Amazon lets you buy the 512GB model in Icyblue for 18% off, saving you $202.As you can see from our Galaxy S25+ vs Galaxy S24+ review , there aren't huge differences between these two beasts aside from the chipset. The newer model packs a significantly more powerful SoC, but the S24+ still performs admirably on that front with its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chip.Last year's flagship also features a beautiful 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a smooth 1-120Hz refresh rate. As you might expect, the visuals look superb on this handset, even though it lacks the anti-reflective coating of the Galaxy S24 Ultra What about camera performance? The S24+ has a 50MP main lens on the rear, complemented by a 12MP ultra-wide camera and a 10MP 3X zoom sensor. In our Galaxy S24+ review , you can check out multiple camera samples, but overall, the device captures lifelike colors and exceptional detail. It handles low-light photography quite well, too.Thishas somegoodies up its sleeve, such as Circle to Search, Object Eraser in photos, Interpreter, and more. Add seven-year software support into the equation, and you've got a solid handset. The best part? The+ offers more value than usual, thanks to Amazon's generous $271 discount.