This new Galaxy S24 FE bargain at Amazon is too good to pass up
At $125 off, the Galaxy S24 FE is a bargain you wouldn't want to miss.
It seems Amazon is feeling particularly generous toward Galaxy devices today. To begin with, we noticed that the first-ever Galaxy Tab S10 FE promo remains live two weeks after being launched. Then, we came across a rare $50 discount on the Galaxy A36. But there's more—the Galaxy S24 FE is on sale as well, available for $125 off in both storage configurations at Amazon.
That means you can grab the ~$650 base storage configuration for just under $525, while the 256GB model goes for less than $590 at Amazon. While this isn't the best price cut we've ever come across, it's still a pretty solid discount that you shouldn't ignore. So, if you missed your previous chance to save big on one of the top upper-mid-range Android phones, this is your current best shot.
As far as performance goes, the Samsung phone delivers an excellent everyday experience. In fact, as our tests show (check our Galaxy S24 FE review for insights), it's almost as powerful as the Galaxy S24+—and that's saying something. It comes with an Exynos 2400e chip under the hood, which lets you handle heavier apps and games without hiccups.
Rounding things out is Samsung's seven-year software support commitment and a slew of AI features like Photo Assist, Interpreter, and Chat Assist. So, what do you think? Is the Galaxy S24 FE good enough to meet your needs? If so, hurry up and save $125 while this tempting Amazon deal is still live.
Samsung has introduced multiple upgrades on its latest Galaxy S24 FE, making it a significantly better choice than the Galaxy S23 FE. First of all, it has a larger 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering lovely visuals. In comparison, the previous model packs a 6.4-inch touchscreen.
When it comes to camera capabilities, the handset is actually quite adept at capturing memorable moments. Although colors look a tad warmer than usual in some scenarios, they have excellent dynamics, giving you vibrant images with rich detail that always stand out.
