This new Galaxy S24 FE bargain at Amazon is too good to pass up

At $125 off, the Galaxy S24 FE is a bargain you wouldn't want to miss.

A person holds the Galaxy S24 FE, showcasing its large and beautiful display.
It seems Amazon is feeling particularly generous toward Galaxy devices today. To begin with, we noticed that the first-ever Galaxy Tab S10 FE promo remains live two weeks after being launched. Then, we came across a rare $50 discount on the Galaxy A36. But there's more—the Galaxy S24 FE is on sale as well, available for $125 off in both storage configurations at Amazon.

The Galaxy S24 FE is $125 off in its 128GB variant

$125 off (19%)
The Galaxy S24 FE with 128GB of storage is an excellent choice for Samsung fans seeking excellent everyday performance without paying top dollar. For a limited time, you can get it for $125 off at Amazon in Graphite, Gray, and Mint.
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy S24 FE, 256GB: Save $125 at Amazon

$125 off (18%)
Those who want more onboard storage aren't left out! The 256GB Galaxy S24 FE is also on sale at Amazon, where you can save $125 on all four colorways (including the Blue model). This is a limited time sale that may not last too long, so act fast.
Buy at Amazon

That means you can grab the ~$650 base storage configuration for just under $525, while the 256GB model goes for less than $590 at Amazon. While this isn't the best price cut we've ever come across, it's still a pretty solid discount that you shouldn't ignore. So, if you missed your previous chance to save big on one of the top upper-mid-range Android phones, this is your current best shot.

Samsung has introduced multiple upgrades on its latest Galaxy S24 FE, making it a significantly better choice than the Galaxy S23 FE. First of all, it has a larger 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering lovely visuals. In comparison, the previous model packs a 6.4-inch touchscreen.

As far as performance goes, the Samsung phone delivers an excellent everyday experience. In fact, as our tests show (check our Galaxy S24 FE review for insights), it's almost as powerful as the Galaxy S24+—and that's saying something. It comes with an Exynos 2400e chip under the hood, which lets you handle heavier apps and games without hiccups.

When it comes to camera capabilities, the handset is actually quite adept at capturing memorable moments. Although colors look a tad warmer than usual in some scenarios, they have excellent dynamics, giving you vibrant images with rich detail that always stand out.

Rounding things out is Samsung's seven-year software support commitment and a slew of AI features like Photo Assist, Interpreter, and Chat Assist. So, what do you think? Is the Galaxy S24 FE good enough to meet your needs? If so, hurry up and save $125 while this tempting Amazon deal is still live.
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
