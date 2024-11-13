Early Black Friday deal slashes as much as $1,000 (!!!) off Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Probably the best Android tablet available today is probably way too expensive for most sensible Android enthusiasts, but if you want to get the state-of-the-art Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra for as little as $199.99, now's your chance to do exactly that.
Normally priced at a whopping $1,199.99 and up, Samsung's latest and greatest 14.6-inch giant is currently marked down by an unprecedented $200 with no special requirements and no strings attached whatsoever or an incredible $1,000 with the right trade-in. The latter discount is obviously also unprecedented and presumably unsurpassable as well, but in order to score it in full, you will need to give Samsung a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra in "good" condition.
That appears to be the only device valued at $800 for the purposes of the tech giant's super-convenient trade-in program, although a bunch of other products can also help you save big on the Tab S10 Ultra variant of your choice this holiday season. A Tab S8 Ultra, for instance, is valued at a not-too-shabby $750, while the Tab S9 and Tab S9+ are currently worth $500 and $700 respectively in instant Tab S10 Ultra savings.
If you don't have anything to trade in or simply refuse to go through that hassle and prefer to sell your old tablet on your own, the Tab S10 Ultra goes down to $999.99 with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM, $1,199.99 in a 512 gig storage configuration with an unchanged memory count, and $1,419.99 as far as a top-of-the-line variant with 1TB storage and 16 gigs of RAM is concerned.
These are all new record low prices for the very young and very attractive iPad Pro alternative with MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processing power, a built-in S Pen, and a stunning Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, which of course means that you're looking at a Black Friday Early Access deal here unlikely to be eclipsed anytime soon by Samsung itself or major third-party retailers like Amazon and Best Buy.
Recommended Stories
Another big selling point of the big-time Tab S10 Ultra is AI technology, which continues to need refinement, nonetheless showing great promise for the future. Samsung's software support is also pretty much unrivaled in today's tablet landscape, and our recent Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra review praised this gentle giant's super-premium construction, wasp waist, speaker power, and battery life as well, making it seem like an absolute must-buy right now with or without an eligible trade-in.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
13 Nov, 2024Early Black Friday deal slashes as much as $1,000 (!!!) off Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra
11 Nov, 2024This trade-in promo at Samsung brings the Galaxy Tab S9 down to an irresistible price
06 Nov, 2024Early Black Friday sale saves you $165 on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE with 256GB at Amazon
05 Nov, 2024Amazon is running one of the greatest ever Galaxy Tab S9 deals well before Black Friday this year You've got less than 24 hours to act on this Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra promo at Best Buy
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: