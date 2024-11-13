Save hundreds $ with Galaxy Z Fold6!

Early Black Friday deal slashes as much as $1,000 (!!!) off Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra with S Pen
Probably the best Android tablet available today is probably way too expensive for most sensible Android enthusiasts, but if you want to get the state-of-the-art Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra for as little as $199.99, now's your chance to do exactly that. 

Normally priced at a whopping $1,199.99 and up, Samsung's latest and greatest 14.6-inch giant is currently marked down by an unprecedented $200 with no special requirements and no strings attached whatsoever or an incredible $1,000 with the right trade-in. The latter discount is obviously also unprecedented and presumably unsurpassable as well, but in order to score it in full, you will need to give Samsung a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra in "good" condition.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra

Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Processor, 14.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12 + 12MP Dual Front-Facing Cameras, 11,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging, Four Speakers, MicroSD Card Slot, Two Color Options, Trade-In Required ($200 Discount Available Without Trade-In)
$1000 off (83%) Trade-in
$199 99
$1199 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra

Wi-Fi Only, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Processor, 14.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12 + 12MP Dual Front-Facing Cameras, 11,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging, Four Speakers, MicroSD Card Slot, Two Color Options, Trade-In Required ($200 Discount Available Without Trade-In)
$1000 off (76%) Trade-in
$319 99
$1319 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra

Wi-Fi Only, 1TB Storage, 16GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Processor, 14.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12 + 12MP Dual Front-Facing Cameras, 11,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging, Four Speakers, MicroSD Card Slot, Two Color Options, Trade-In Required ($200 Discount Available Without Trade-In)
$1000 off (62%) Trade-in
$619 99
$1619 99
Buy at Samsung

That appears to be the only device valued at $800 for the purposes of the tech giant's super-convenient trade-in program, although a bunch of other products can also help you save big on the Tab S10 Ultra variant of your choice this holiday season. A Tab S8 Ultra, for instance, is valued at a not-too-shabby $750, while the Tab S9 and Tab S9+ are currently worth $500 and $700 respectively in instant Tab S10 Ultra savings.

If you don't have anything to trade in or simply refuse to go through that hassle and prefer to sell your old tablet on your own, the Tab S10 Ultra goes down to $999.99 with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM, $1,199.99 in a 512 gig storage configuration with an unchanged memory count, and $1,419.99 as far as a top-of-the-line variant with 1TB storage and 16 gigs of RAM is concerned.

These are all new record low prices for the very young and very attractive iPad Pro alternative with MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processing power, a built-in S Pen, and a stunning Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, which of course means that you're looking at a Black Friday Early Access deal here unlikely to be eclipsed anytime soon by Samsung itself or major third-party retailers like Amazon and Best Buy.

Another big selling point of the big-time Tab S10 Ultra is AI technology, which continues to need refinement, nonetheless showing great promise for the future. Samsung's software support is also pretty much unrivaled in today's tablet landscape, and our recent Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra review praised this gentle giant's super-premium construction, wasp waist, speaker power, and battery life as well, making it seem like an absolute must-buy right now with or without an eligible trade-in.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

